Navigating the busy life, whether it’s wrapping up late work meetings or running errands, often leads to unexpected hunger pangs. When the craving for a hot, cheesy slice hits, knowing the operating hours of your favorite pizza place becomes essential.

One such popular stop for many is Little Caesars. As you contemplate fitting a pizza run into your schedule, you might wonder, “What time does Little Caesars close?” Let’s delve into the specifics of their operating hours and also dip into this beloved pizza chain’s legacy.

How did Little Caesars begin?

Founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in Detroit, Michigan, in 1959, Little Caesars started as a single family-owned store. Over the years, it evolved into the third-largest pizza chain worldwide, boasting locations in all 50 U.S. states and 27 other countries and territories. Recognized for its Hot-N-Ready pizza and iconic Crazy Bread, the chain was heralded, according to its website, as the “Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money” for twelve consecutive years (2007-2019) in a Sandelman & Associates national survey.

What time does Little Caesars close? (And open?)

For most days, depending on location, Little Caesars is open:

Sunday to Thursday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Is Little Caesars open on holidays?

Little Caesars operates most holidays during the year with two major expections. Here’s a quick rundown of when Little Caesars stays open (though it may vary depending on franchise):

Open on:

New Year’s Day, MLK Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day, Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Easter Monday, Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veterans Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Eve.

Closed on:

Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Post-pandemic, Little Caesars introduced contactless delivery and carry-out via its app. Pizzas are baked at 475 degrees, ensuring food safety, as they aren’t touched post-baking. Emphasizing cleanliness, the chain has upped sanitization efforts, focusing on frequently touched areas like door handles, counters, and cash registers.

How has Little Caesars changed in recent years?

Little Caesars, while renowned for its pizzas and Crazy Bread, also offers chicken wings, which they constantly innovate in their test kitchens. As of 2022, the chain’s celebrated $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza underwent a revamp, now with 33% more pepperoni, resulting in its first price hike in nearly 25 years to $5.55. This pizza, introduced in 2001, stood out from competitors, being ready for takeout without pre-ordering. Today, it’s still one of America’s favorite pepperoni pizzas.

Given the variations due to franchising, it’s wise to phone your local Little Caesars for precise operating hours on holidays. That way, you can plan how late you can order and make sure you’re ready for a late-night snack attack.