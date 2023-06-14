‘I saved myself an additional $40 a month on car insurance’: Remote worker issues PSA to people who WFH and want cheaper car insurance

A woman who works from home shared a simple thing that other remote workers (or people who don’t drive their cars that much) can do to lower their car insurance.

In the video, Ashely (@yourdashofashe) aptly sits in her car as she gives viewers the lowdown. “PSA if you WFH and want cheaper car insurance,” the text on the video reads.

She explains she’s been working from home since the pandemic started, so roughly three years, and got her car insurance before COVID hit when she was still commuting to an office five days a week.

On Tuesday, she says she went into her insurance portal and updated her annual mileage details to reflect the significant drop in miles she drives now that she’s not a commuter.

That small tweak saved the worker $40 a month, aka about five Starbucks coffees, a dinner out for one, or a small Trader Joe’s haul. Had she changed her mileage earlier, Ashley says she would have saved a total of $1,440 over the course of three years.

“If you haven’t done it, if you work remote, pro tip. I’m on my major key lifestyle now,” she says, concluding the 40-second video.

The TikTok has nearly 8,000 views and dozens of comments.

According to Bankrate, car insurance costs an average of $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage.

“Am i……………….a personal finance influencer now,” Ashely captioned the video.

For those unsure about how to do the mile estimate, Ashley suggested in a comment to track one’s miles for a month and then multiply that number by 12 (the number of months in a year) for a safe estimate.

One commenter actually followed through on Ashley’s advice and got her insurance total knocked down by $30.

Another person said they ran into some skepticism on their insurance provider’s end.

“They didn’t believe me when I said I drove less than 10,000 miles a year I was like sir… I never leave my house,” the commenter shared.

