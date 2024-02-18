‘I feel like I got played’: Teacher says Wendy’s corporate sent her a gift card. Then she tried to redeem it at the drive-thru

Wendy’s sent Ms.Ramirez, a dedicated teacher in Texas, some goodies this Valentine’s Day.

Her students all got Frosty Key Tags. Ms. Ramirez was also sent a Frosty Key Tag and a $25 gift card. However, she ran into an unexpected challenge when she tried to redeem the gift card at a drive-thru.

Ms. Ramirez’s page is filled with thoughtful videos about the effort she puts into her classroom. From carefully choosing markers to write with to ASMR videos of her organizing the classroom for students. Wendy’s decided to send Ms.Ramirez and her students gifts this Valentine’s Day, but they ended up giving her a gift card with no money on it, the video explains.

The video has over 18,000 likes and over 206,000 views.

“…and he opens the window and he passes this [receipt] to me and he’s like ‘Girl, you got zero dollars on this gift card.’ So I was like it’s OK and I just paid for my own meal. And I forgot to get my Frosty! But Wendy’s, I feel like I got played! I was so embarrassed,” Ms. Ramirez says in the video.

Commenters are sympathetic to Ms. Ramirez’s embarrassing moment.

“@Wendy’s I think this amazing teacher deserves more than a $25 gift card now!” says one comment.

It seems that Wendy’s gives out Frosty Key Tags to students often. Another teacher TikToker comments: “The frostys are tiny. They sent me some last year. My students were not thrilled.”

The Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags cost $3 and gets you free Jr. Frostys for a year with any purchase. Proceeds from the key tags go to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, “a nonprofit dedicated to helping find safe, permanent and loving homes for the more than 113,000 children waiting in foster care,” according to an article published on the Today show’s website. According to Wendy’s website, 90% of the $3 key tag purchases go straight towards the Dave Thomas Foundation.

It seems that Wendy’s is filled with good deeds this year. Hopefully, they can send Ms.Ramirez a loaded gift card to round off this particular one.

Th Daily Dot has reached out to Ms. Ramirez and Wendy’s for comment via email.