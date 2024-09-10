‘I’m here to tell you that it’s true’: Wendy’s worker exposes the new Krabby Patty ‘secret formula’ sauce

If you ever wanted to taste a Krabby Patty as a kid, you might finally get a chance. Wendy’s is allegedly bringing Spongebob’s iconic creation to life next month.

A promotional flyer has been circulating the web promoting a “Krabby Patty Kollab Meal” that will be available starting Oct. 8.

The limited edition meal appears to be a Dave’s Single burger (Wendy’s signature cheeseburger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles) with a special sauce, a side of french fries, and a special pineapple frosty (or as they’re calling it, the “Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty”).

Is this real?

Neither Wendy’s nor Paramount Global (which owns Nickelodeon) have confirmed the partnership. Usually, Wendy’s posts this type of news on its blog, but the latest is an announcement from a month ago about a $1 breakfast deal.

“While we can’t confirm what’s coming down Wendy’s innovation pipeline, we can share that we’re always looking to bring fans new menu items inspired by our fans’ cravings,” a Wendy’s spokesperson told Today.

Some fans initially dismissed the flyer as a fanmade creation, but speculation solidified when a Wendy’s employee posted an internal memo from corporate to Reddit.

“I got fired for this,” the alleged ex-employee shared, adding that they don’t recommend anyone else work at a fast food spot because “it’s not like how SpongeBob advertised it.”

The leaked flyer states that this collaboration commemorates the show’s 25th anniversary. Premiering in July 1999, Spongebob has been a mainstay across generations and has cemented his place in nostalgia and meme-making history.

“We anticipate both QSR [quick service restaurant] consumers and Spongebob fans will turn out in a big way for this limited-time experience,” the flyer reads.

You already know Wendy’s employees will look like that meme of the tired Popeye’s worker.

While, to Plankton’s dismay, the Krabby Patty’s ingredients are secret, the show has confirmed some, including turmeric, barnacles, shavings, salt, and, of course—love, Yahoo reported.

Rumor confirmed?

In a viral video with more than 320,000 views, Wendy’s employee Meranda (@witchy_princess_6) shared what seemed to be proof that this Spongebob rollout is happening.

“Well, I work at Wendy’s and I am here to tell you that it’s true. This is the secret formula,” Meranda says as she holds up an orangey-brown pack of sauce.

She showed a close up of the sauce label, and sure enough it read “Secret Krabby Patty Sauce.”

“So now you know. You heard it first from a Wendy’s employee. The Krabby Patty menu? True. Pineapple frosty? True. Get ready,” she claims.

“Be careful plankton may see this and come steal it,” the top comment read.

“It better not taste like everyone else’s secret sauce or store sauce,” a person said, referring to the way other signature sauces are just Thousand Island dressing or ketchup mixed with mayo.

“We all grew up with SpongeBob. We all want to try a Krabby Patty. Good luck,” a commenter wrote.

“I’m a manager up in mass and the gm and dm don’t know shit about this,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Meranda for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message, and to Wendy’s and Paramount via email.

