‘I took matters into my own hands since Wendy’s wanna take decades to make my food’: Wendy’s customer goes in back to make own sandwich

You’ve heard the saying, “If you want something done right, do it yourself.” A Wendy’s customer put this idea to practice, getting footage of herself going into the food prep area of one of the fast food franchise’s stores to make herself a chicken sandwich.

The video comes from TikTok creator Nazayah Perkins (@the0nlynaza), with more than 245,000 views since being posted on June 16.

The caption lays out the situation in plain language: “I took matters into my own hands since Wendy’s wanna take decades to make my food.”

In the clip, the Wendy’s customer puts her phone in position to record, and then goes through the various steps to make chicken sandwich.

Commenters had questions, starting with one who said, “LMAOOOO we need a story time on HOWWW.”

Nazayah recorded another video, explaining that it was taking the Wendy’s workers “30 to 45 minutes just to make some nuggets and some fries. So me being drunk and hungry, I walked my ass to the back and made myself a chicken sandwich.”

She also addressed a comment in the original video from an eagle-eyed viewer who remarked, “You could’ve at least put gloves on lol.”

“All y’all in the comments talking about how she should have worn gloves and washed her hands, mind y’own business. I didn’t touch anybody’s besides mine. And,” the Wendy’s customer added mysteriously about the sandwich, “I didn’t even eat it.”

Others were split on the TikToker’s antics.

One remarked, “She said, ‘I’m going to help myself don’t mind if I do.'”

Someone else pointed out, albeit with a laughing emoji, “Sis recorded herself doing a whole crime.”

But at least one other person agreed with the tactic, noting, “Cause if i’m drunk Imma do this [too].”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the rogue sandwich maker via TikTok comment and to Wendy’s via email.