‘We shouldn’t even be giving this to people’: Woman says Wendy’s 4 for $4 isn’t worth it anymore

A TikTok video criticizing the quality of Wendy’s food has gone viral. In the video, the creator @lexussafford films herself at home, displaying her underwhelming Wendy’s order on her kitchen counter.

She begins by expressing her disappointment. “Wendy’s. We need to have a serious talk. I just did a mobile order on Wendy’s. I cannot believe the food that I just got from there,” she starts.

The TikToker, who claims to be a regular Wendy’s customer and fan of their deals like the 4 for $4 meal and the Biggie Bag, says the food quality standards have recently suffered a significant drop.

She first focuses on the french fries, which appear to be clumped together and greasy. “My fries have been like this the last few times that I’ve gone there,” she remarks.

She also presents a cheeseburger, which was equally unsatisfactory.



After receiving the order, the creator reportedly went back to the restaurant to complain. “Now I will say, I went inside, and they did try to fix it and were really, really sweet inside. Food quality was still terrible. I just felt bad, you know,” she recounts.

While the TikToker notes the employees were kind and tried to help, the overall experience left her feeling let down. “I feel bad wasting all of this food, but I can’t eat this. This food quality is terrible,” she concludes.

Divided opinions

The video, which currently has over 31,900 views, sparked a debate in the comments. Some users echoed the TikToker’s frustration.

“That’s happened to me I won’t order from them again,” one viewer commented.

“Yeah feeling same here. The last several times, quality has been noticeably lower to the point I haven’t been in maybe 4 or 5 months,” another added.

“Higher prices lower food quality can’t afford to eat that crap anymore,” another remarked.

However, not everyone agreed. Some viewers defended their local Wendy’s locations, stating they hadn’t experienced the same issues. One user said, “I’m so sorry, that does NOT happen at my store.” Another shared, “Mine isn’t like this, quality is perfectly fine.”

The comments section of the video isn’t the only place where frustrated Wendy’s customers are airing their grievances. Similar criticisms have been made in the r/wendys subreddit.

In one thread, a customer shared their negative experiences, writing, “Every time I go to Wendy’s I leave with a stomach ache. The fries are just soft and limp. Simply awful I can’t eat more than a few. The chicken sandwiches and the burgers are horrid. The meat tastes bland and they make up for it with gallons of sauce.”



However, much like the TikTok comments section, some users defended their local Wendy’s restaurants and suggested the issue is location specific.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wendy’s and to @lexussafford via email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.