‘You guys are just taking money out of people’s account’: Wells Fargo customer says over $550 is missing from her account and the bank is no help

More than half of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, which means that any interruption of funds could spell financial disaster for the majority of the country’s population. Sadly, even folks who are fiscally responsible cannot account for bank errors, and one major financial institution, Wells Fargo, has been criticized on social media by its customers in recent weeks.

One patron of the chain recently claimed that an account with her entire life savings up and vanished out of nowhere, leaving her in monetary limbo as she had to rely on the company to locate her cash.

Now, another Wells Fargo customer, Rina Maserati (@rinamazarati) has put the bank on blast for losing $550 that she says, they admitted to losing, but aren’t immediately placing back in her account.

Maserati goes on to say that she is in dire need of the funds as she just moved into a new apartment, and only has $86 in her bank account currently.

The TikToker, voice cracking, seemed on the verge of tears, as she started her video by stating: “Please keep an eye out for your guys’ bank account. I literally just got off the phone with Wells Fargo we went over every freaking transaction.”

“Bro I monitor my money very f*cking good,” Maserati said before adding, “And I know [Wells Fargo] had lawsuits before where [they] are just taking money out of people’s account. I’m nobody, so how, how can I get the word out that my money’s missing in my account? That’s over $550. I got a whole other week until I get paid. $86 in my bank account and what am I supposed to do? I don’t, you know? I told this lady, I just moved into my apartment I don’t even have a water bottle in there.”

She says, “You know this is like the second time this happened to my bank account … with Wells Fargo where there’s always money and when you call them they’re like ‘Oh, I don’t know.'”

Maserati adds that the woman she spoke to from the bank even admitted that there was money missing from the account. But, the woman was also unable or unwilling to help. Her reasoning: “Every transaction looks good, we can’t really do nothing about it.”

“How?” the TikToker frustratedly asks. “You just said my transactions, and with my two paychecks coming in, that math is not math-ing. What am I supposed to do I don’t have help. How long am I supposed to take to get my money back?”

The TikToker ends her video with a warning for viewers. “So if you have Wells Fargo, check your bank account. There’s over $550 missing from my account,” she says.

In August 2023, several Wells Fargo customers reported that they were missing deposits from their bank accounts. CNN wrote that the bank attributed the missing deposits to a “glitch” that was swiftly fixed.

“A wave of Wells Fargo customers complained on social media that they could not access money they had deposited at the bank,” the outlet wrote, while also including a statement from Wells Fargo spokesperson Amy Bonitatibus who said, All accounts have been resolved and are showing accurate balances and transactions. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

Maserati’s video received over 902,000 views and several users sympathized with the TikToker’s plight.

“This is the 3rd video I’ve seen of someone with Wells Fargo have the same thing happen,” said one person.

“Capital one just did this to me too and the crazy thing is I moved from Wells Fargo to capital one and it’s no difference,” lamented another.

“I believe you. We had money missing as well, more than $10000.00,” a third commiserated before adding, “We switched banks and went to a credit union.”

A number of users said she should reach out to the Better Business Bureau.

“BBB call and ask to speak to a supervisor and tell them that if they don’t attempt to help you will contact the BBB!” one said.

Maserati wrote in the comments section that she would contact the BBB. In a follow-up to her post, she detailed the submission of her claim to the bureau.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wells Fargo via email and Maserati via TikTok comment for further information.