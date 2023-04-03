‘Why do some venues treat us like the help and others treat us like we’re on the guest list?’: Wedding photographer has to eat dinner with her hands

A photographer recently shared one of the downsides of shooting weddings: getting forgotten when it’s time for everyone to eat.

In a now-viral TikTok, Megan (@meganmilad) recorded herself pulling apart a piece of steak with her fingers. “Another wedding I’m eating dinner with my hands cause the vendors forgot utensils for the photographers,” she wrote via text overlay. As of Monday morning, her video has over 503,000 views.

The Daily Dot reached out to Megan via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear Megan resolved her issues with the vendors. She did say, however, that occurrences like these are somewhat common.

“Fifty percent of weddings we’re eating on the ground,” she wrote in a comment. “We usually eat on the ground, bench, a ledge, or back room with tables.”

Her story also prompted a number of fellow photographers to share their own awkward wedding stories.

“Why do some venues treat us like ‘the help’ and others treat us like we’re on the guest list?” questioned one user.

“I keep utensils in my bag for this reason,” said a second viewer.

Other, recently wed couples, even shared the lengths they took to make sure that their vendors were well-fed—and felt like part of the group.

“I had my vendors sit at tables with my guests,” wrote one. “I didn’t even know this was a thing that happens!”

“Our photographer and DJ had a four-course meal, drinks, and snacks,” another TikToker claimed.

There are a few blogs that outline wedding venue etiquette, with many recommending couples “properly feed” the wedding planner, photographer, and musical talent throughout the reception.

“Many catering companies have standard vendor meals that they serve to professionals. There is some debate between professionals as to whether the expected meal should be a hot meal or if a cold one, like a sandwich, is alright. Some vendors, especially bands, generally stipulate that they require a hot meal,” the knot’s Hannah Nowack writes. “And a hot meal, like chicken and potatoes, is generally something all vendors would like to receive. After all, they’ve been giving their all throughout the day to ensure the big day is a success. A nice vendor meal is a great way to show appreciation for their hard work giving you the best wedding possible.”

Brides.com suggests having the wedding photographer eat at the same time as everyone else so that “they won’t miss anything major.” On the other hand, the musical talent—the band or DJ—should eat during cocktail hour.

And while it’s a nice gesture, most vendors don’t expect to be seated with the wedding guests. “Plan to have a green room or staging area where vendors can rest, store their equipment and enjoy their food,” Nowack suggests.