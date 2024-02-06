Wayfair worker reveals moment she’s laid off

Last month, Wayfair announced it would let go 1,650 employees in an effort to reduce costs after hiring an exorbitant amount of people during COVID-19. This will save the company around $280 million. This impacts hundreds of employees, including one woman who filmed herself listening to the layoff message while on the verge of tears.

TikTok user Brittany (@alexyardigans) sat at her desk, listening to the recording from the CEO of Wayfair Niraj Shah explaining to the over 1,000 employees that they are laid off. According to the text overlay, the CEO weeks ago told “employees to ‘work longer hours’. They will now be known as Waynotfair.”

However, he went back on his word, laying people off. To add insult to injury, the day was Brittany’s five-year anniversary of being sober. “Let me begin by saying, we hoped we wouldn’t be in this position again,” the recording said. “Yet, we are. And we deeply regret the impact this decision may have on you.”

She shook her head while on the brink of tears. Then, Shah apologized, claiming the layoff was not “a reflection of you as individuals.” When Shah called the team members “tremendous,” the content creator shook her head again and wiped the tears inside her glasses. Before hanging up, the CEO said he would be deactivating all the systems. “Then, that’s it. They turned everything off,” she concluded, giving a thumbs up.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brittany via TikTok comment and direct message and Wayfair via press email. The video amassed 2.1 million views. In the comments, viewers offered words of support.

“After weeks of shopping around, tonight I settled on a cabinet from Wayfair. I just cancelled that order. Thank you for sharing and lots of love to u,” one viewer wrote.

“I didn’t use Wayfair much, but I refuse to use it ever again on your behalf. I’m so sorry this happened to you,” a second sympathized.

“and tomorrow will be 5 years and 1 day. Proud of you! On to bigger and better. you’ve got this!” a third stated.

In addition, others revealed their similar experiences.

“My layoff ended up being the best thing that happened to me career wise. I found a great job before severance ran out. I was so devastated at first,” one user shared.

“As someone who has been laid off more than once, you’ll get through this, it is painful, it will open doors you never thought could open Hang in there,” a second said.