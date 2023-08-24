‘Y’all stole so much… this is how u gotta order now’: Customer says Wawa won’t let them pick up their own items anymore. They have to order through a touchscreen

A Wawa customer on TikTok claimed that a Philadelphia location is now requiring customers to place all orders through a touchscreen.

In a video with over 1 million views, TikTok user @noshortsusa shows a Wawa location in which only a counter is visible. This Wawa is located at Drexel University.

“Yall stole so much from the Philly Wawa this how u gotta order now,” he writes in the text overlaying the video. The video shows him placing an order for Sour Patch Kids from a screen, then receiving it in a bag.

Author Lizzy McLellan Ravitch wrote about the location’s switch to an all-digital ordering system, where products must be purchased via the in-store touchscreen or Wawa’s mobile app, for a piece earlier in the month in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“The new store format is in test mode, Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce said, and the company will be gathering feedback from customers and employees,” writes Ravitch. The article claims that staffing levels were unaffected by this switch.

While Bruce claims that the switch to a touchscreen “will allow busy customers to place their orders and get their purchases faster than ever,” Ravitch notes that the company had previously discussed “safety and security challenges and business factors” during recent closures. This may lend credence to the TikToker’s theory that the switch was made to prevent shoplifting.

In the comments section, some users noted that this may have the unintended side effect of stopping impulse purchases.

“How do I know what I need until I wander around aimlessly and feel drawn to something,” wrote a user.

Others said that they already experienced the new Wawa and were not pleased with it.

“Lmao I walked into it and I was so confused,” said a commenter. “I just walked across the street to the 7/11. I thought it was just a food counter and that’s it lol.”

“FOR REAL I WENT IN THERE YESTERDAY I HATE IT,” added a second.

That said, some approved of the switch.

“That is an excellent idea…hopefully comes to my city,” stated a user.

“I hope they make all Wawa like this in or near philly,” claimed an additional commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wawa via email and @noshortsusa via Instagram direct message.