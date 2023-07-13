‘They swapped April’s Crocs and gave her ugly, used ones’: Waterpark guest leaves Crocs behind. They were swapped out while she was away

In a viral video, a woman shares that someone she was visiting a waterpark with had their Crocs replaced with someone else’s.

It is common at waterparks to remove your shoes and leave them in a designated area to get on a ride. It is hit or miss whether someone will be around to supervise the shoes left behind.

In Skylar’s (user @sky.mitchell3) situation, it seems waterpark guests’ shoes were left completely unattended, or the person who was in charge of monitoring the area didn’t have too keen of an eye.

Skylar shows viewers a pair of white Crocs with heavily worn-out soles that have nearly no traction left.

“We come to the water park, and somebody swapped April’s crocs and gave her ugly, used ones,” Skylar says in the video.

This is only the third video Skylar has posted on her public account, and it already has more than 1.5 million views and hundreds of comments.

“This is why I brought water shoes. They don’t need to be removed,” the top comment under the video read.

Crocs are a brand of lightweight clog-style shoes known for their comfort and customization through the use of Jibbitz charms.

Crocs have gone in and out of style throughout the last several years, but are currently a hot commodity. The brand’s classic style costs $50, according to its site. Their upgraded models currently run up to $85.

The shoes are considered expensive by many people’s standards, but the website SoExpensive.com explains that the cost can be attributed to several factors, including Croc’s patented Croslite material that makes the shoes durable and odor resistant and the company’s brand recognition.

Several commenters shared that they’ve had experiences similar to Skylar’s.

“Girl when I went to a water park they stole my Nike sandals I had to leave barefoot,” one person said.

“Went to a water park once and someone stole mine and my friends birkenstocks, and the park wouldn’t let us leave the water area without shoes so we had to buy $40 flip flops from their gift shop,” another wrote.

Others shared tips for securing items at waterparks or amusement parks.

“Gotta bring the dupes to the parks. Anything you don’t want to get lost or stole. Stays at home doesn’t matter what it is,” a commenter shared.

“I use my purse strap to hold my crocs.. just put them through the croc strap then connects the purse strap ends together & wear ‘em like a purse,” another person added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Skylar via TikTok comment.