A viral TikTok of a woman’s “leaking” three-day-old watermelon is viral, sparking hilarious reactions in the comments.

The video, posted by TikToker @sortacrunchymom on Oct. 13, has gone viral, accumulating more than 3.3 million views in just one day. “I bought this watermelon 3 days ago,” reads the caption. The video shows a puddle on the TikToker’s kitchen counter.

“I thought the crock pot was leaking,” the woman says, panning the camera to reveal the source of the leak. A stream of liquid is flowing out of the watermelon.

“Excuse me? What is happening?” the woman says in disbelief as she presses on the watermelon with her hand, causing more juice to squirt out. She adds, “It’s super mushy. Oh my god. It smells horrible.”

The video became an instant hit, with many viewers going to the comment section to joke about the bizarre situation.

“Pretty soon he will just be melon,” one user joked, referring to the water loss.

“Have you tried flex seal?” another user suggested, referencing a product that has become a popular meme due to its over-the-top commercials.

“It’s been holding it in since y’all got back from the store,” a third user quipped.

Another user requested a follow-up video, saying: “Please cut it open I need to see.”

While the TikToker hasn’t posted any footage of what’s hidden inside the watermelon, it’s likely not going to be anything appetizing.

According to a Vegan Foundry article, mushiness and a bad odor are good indicators that the fruit has gone bad and is no longer safe to consume.

The article also states, “As they break down, they lose their structure and start to release their stored liquids into the fruit. This will cause the mushy, wetter texture, because there is so much more free liquid.”

This is not the first watermelon-related story to catch traction on TikTok. In July, an Aldi customer went viral after revealing she bought an almost completely hollow watermelon from the grocery store.

The Daily Dot contacted @sortacrunchymom via TikTok DM for comment.