‘I can smell mold, mildew, and wet wood anywhere I go’: Woman issues PSA about your washing machine at home

Mold can find its way into your home in the most unlikely of places. And also several likely places—your kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room being prime candidates.

Featured Video

Kitchen sinks, bathroom drains, and even washing machines can become breeding grounds for mold if they are not kept clean and dry outside of being actively used, as one TikToker is sharing.

In a video posted to TikTok that has drawn over 91,000 views, user Brittney Necole (@brittney_necole), who primarily makes content about healing from mold poisoning, says she could smell mold in her washing machine.

“I’m freaking out,” she says in the video. “I knew there was mold in my laundry room. I could smell it. I kept telling my husband. I was like, ‘Maybe it’s in the washer machine.’ I have a nose for mold. If you want to hire me, I will come to your house and I will find it. I can smell that sh*t.”

Advertisement

Necole says her husband then decided to open up the washing machine to check. “We’re going to see if there’s mold in it because I’ve seen videos on the internet of this,” she says. “Y’all are not prepared for what I’m about to show you.”

The video then cuts to footage of her washing machine with the drum removed and agitator exposed, both pieces covered in what appears to be mold.

“At this point everywhere I go, I do not claim that, I do not want it, but anyways check your washing machine because it probably has mold in it.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Necole via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

How can I prevent mold from growing in my washing machine?

There are several ways to combat mold buildup in your washing machine. Most involve allowing components to dry out completely:

Leave the lid and detergent drawer open when not in use

Clean the inside of your washing machine weekly with vinegar

Wipe down seals after using

Make sure you’re using the correct detergent, as excess soap residue can feed mold.

Remove wet clothing as soon as possible.

Advertisement

What are some signs I have mold in my home?

If you’ve never had to deal with mold in your home before, you might not recognize the signs telling you that you have spores growing there.

These include a damp, musty smell in your home; white or black spots appearing on laundered clothing; spots and odors on carpets; warping in walls; as well as symptoms of asthma or asthma flare-ups.

Viewer advice

Several viewers provided advice for preventing mold from taking root in appliances like washing machines.

Advertisement

“After you wash a load of clothes, leave the washer door open till it dries,” one commenter wrote. “Or mold will grow in there. same with the dishwasher.”

“The door to my washing machine is always left open at all times of day, unless I am washing clothes,” another said. “That’s the only time it’s closed. My mother taught me that.”

“Deep clean the washer every month and I put vinegar in every load,” a commenter wrote.

Others shared that they had found themselves in a similar boat, with mold growing in washing machines and other household appliances.

Advertisement

“This happened to me !” one commenter wrote. “I actually spend thousands repairing stuff it wasn’t, it was the washer the whole time! It stunk up the whole entire house! It was a Samsung also.”

“Glad I bought a new one,” another commented. “There is mold everywhere. I had a toilet recaulked omg the mold under the old caulk.”

“My Samsung top load does this too,” a third added. “We leave it open after every single wash cycle and run the self cleans too. We took it apart a year ago and cleaned it. I’m sure it’s dirty again.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.