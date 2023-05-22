‘Helping me waste time’: Walmart worker shares what he does when a customer asks him to ‘check in the back’ for item

We’ve all been there: Desperate to locate an item in-store when we don’t see it on the shelves. Sometimes an employee working the floor is able to locate the item and the customer goes home happy.

However, there are times when a product is simply sold out and there’s nothing the worker can do about it.

In a viral video that has amassed 15,000 views as of Monday, TikToker Ray (.ray_mtz03) shows how he handles a relentless customer who simply can’t get over the fact that an item is out of stock.

“POV: A customer asks you if you can look in the back after you checked the app and told them there wasn’t any,” the video’s caption reads.

In the clip, Ray lies down on a shelf next to several boxed items. He twists and turns to make himself comfortable as the song “Monkeys Spinning Monkeys” plays in the background.

“Bros really just helping me waste time,” the TikToker captioned the video, along with the hashtags #walmartemployee and #employeeofthemonth, among others.

In the comments section, users shared their own experiences working in customer service for the retail giant and explained how they manage customers who won’t take ‘no’ for an answer.

“Walk back there for one second then back and tell them there is nothing,” a user wrote.

“I walk back there look on my phone for 5 mins if I don’t see it and go back out,” another commented.

“Once I walk out I forget where I left em so I’ll go disappear again hoping they left the store,” one user confessed.

Others imagined the same behavior would not be tolerated at their stores.

“I’d literally get a disciplinary action for this,” user Elena Lydia said.

The TikToker has gone viral for his Walmart-related content before. His videos about what he has learned since becoming one of the store’s employees (spoiler alert: not much), giving his employee two weeks’ notice that he is about to quit, and what he does when a customer is trying to steal have helped garner him millions of likes on the platform.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via its contact form. User @.ray_mtz03 declined the opportunity to comment.