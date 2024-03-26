‘Its evil world we live in’: Walmart worker tries to expose man in relationship who came in with another girl to shop for this one suspicious thing

A Walmart worker tried to expose a man for cheating on his partner after he came into the store with his mistress.

Millie (@milliee.tx) got on TikTok to try and call out the man for his alleged cheating in a short post.

Filming herself while wearing her work uniform from the inside of her car, Millie detailed the situation. Apparently, the Walmart employee was working her shift at the store when a man came in with a woman, who the worker assumes is his side chick. The two of them were shopping for a morning-after emergency contraceptive pill.

The man and woman seemed to have chatted enough that Millie was able to put together some details about them. She then decided to hop on social media to expose the man who Millie alleges was cheating on his partner while the woman was at work.

She wrote in the text overlay of the video, “If [you’re] from Arlington Texas and your name is Lesly your man came to Walmart with his side to get plan b while [you’re] at work right now.”

She captioned the post, “Mannn its evil world we live in.”

Millie’s video went viral with 1.7 million views, and over 3,800 comments. A number of viewers quickly picked sides in the love triangle that the Walmart worker had witnessed, and most were against the man who had cheated on Lesly.

“Lesly from Arlington,” one person said, addressing Lesly directly. “They didn’t just buy the plan b they told the whole story [while] they were buying it.”

“Lesly wake up he ain’t for you girl,” said a second.

“I’m in Grand Prairie, so ask Lesly if she need me to pull up,” wrote another viewer, also displaying immediate loyalty to Lesly.

A number of viewers also asked for more details from the Walmart worker about the man she saw, and what he looked like.

“Please give a description of this man for all the Lesly’s in Arlington Texas,” wrote one viewer.

“We need more info to help Lesly lol how they look?” asked someone else.

The Walmart worker’s post even reached one Lesly from Arlington, who seemed to become suspicious about her own man when she saw the post.

She commented, “Um girl hello…. I’m a Leslie from Arlington… Wassup… WHAT HE LOOK LIKE BEFORE I GO CRAY.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Millie for further information via Instagram direct message.

