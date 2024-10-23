‘LEAVE ME ALONE’: Walmart worker blasts customers who ask for items in the electronics section

A Walmart worker is absolutely fed up of shoppers in the electronics section.

In a comedic, viral TikTok video uploaded by None (@demarkusturner1) that has been viewed over 62,100 times, the influencer fired back at customers.

The clip is short, but gets its message across effectively.

No help in electronics

“POV: when a customer ask you to get someone for them in electronics,” text overlaid on the clip read.

The video opens on a shot of a man wearing a Walmart vest. He appears to be stocking food in an aisle of the store.

“Excuse me, can you record me real quick?” a voice in the audio asked.

The man responded to it as if it were a customer at the store.

“Umhuh, get somebody else to do it,” the man responded.

He shakes his head no and continues with his work. Then the clip ends.

Walmart, a surprisingly popular topic on TikTok

Many take to TikTok to share their experiences as both Walmart workers and shoppers. The store is the subject of many viral videos.

One Walmart customer went viral after venting about a shopper who wanted to purchase an iPhone charger, despite owning a Samsung device.

It also seems that customers are also frustrated about having to ask for help to get electronics.

One shopper argued “ain’t nobody got time for that,” after she had to ring up items in three different departments: Beauty, electronics, and groceries.

Walmart workers admit they try to avoid helping customers

In the comments section, many Walmart workers agree that they try to avoid shoppers asking for help in different departments.

“I say that’s not my department and they leave me alone,” wrote one user.

“They be looking at me crazy when they ask if I could unlock something. I’m like I don’t have any keys. I’m just a cashier. We don’t keep those,” wrote a second user.

“I’ve ran over my foot with a pallet jack cause some went right in front of me to ask me to open a case in electronics,” someone else wrote.

Workers in the electronics section lamented having to constantly tend to customers.

“I’m that electronics employee that gets bothered every second,” said one user.

“I work in electronics and I hate I have the key to most departments,” another person added.

The Daily Dot reached out to None via TikTok comment and direct message and Walmart by contact form for more information.

