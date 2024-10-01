‘I could see this at every Thanksgiving table’: Woman compares Walmart cinnamon butter, rolls to Texas Roadhouse version. Is it worth it?

If you have a craving for Texas Roadhouse bread rolls, you don’t necessarily have to go to your nearest Texas Roadhouse to placate it. Your nearest Walmart may do.

Featured Video

You read that right. Walmart on June 29 started carrying Texas Roadhouse-branded frozen mini honey cinnamon glaze bread rolls that you can bake from the comfort of your home.

How does the Walmart Texas Roadhouse version stack up against the restaurant version price-wise?

For $5.26, the container comes with a dozen mini rolls. And, more recently, Walmart started carrying the brand’s cinnamon butter. The tub holds 7.35 ounces of butter for $3.48. For comparison, if you were to purchase half a dozen rolls (let’s say half, as Walmart’s version are miniature) and a tub of honey cinnamon butter at the restaurant to-go, that would come out to $4.80 before tip. And that total would be $7.49 for the 12 dozen rolls before any tip. So, it is actually more expensive to purchase the rolls and butter in-store. However, at Walmart, you are paying for convenience and unbaked rolls.

Advertisement

What about a taste-test?

Popular TikToker Natalie Ludwig put them to the taste-test in a video that’s been viewed 494,000 times.

“This is a public service announcement because Texas Roadhouse finally came out with what we’ve all been dreaming about for a very long time,” TikTok user Natalie Ludwig says, holding a container of cinnamon butter in one hand and a bag of mini rolls in the other. “I made it and bought it. So, let’s see if they’re just as good as the ones you get at Texas Roadhouse.”

Ludwig, who has 347,000 followers, starts by opening a container of butter from Walmart. She takes a whiff.

Advertisement

“It smells identical to the one you get at Texas Roadhouse!” she raves of the butter.

She then dips a Walmart-bought roll into the butter.

“It’s just as fluffy!” she says excitedly, biting into the roll. “This is about to go crazy at the holidays. I could see this at every Thanksgiving table.”

Now, Ludwig reveals her evaluation.

Advertisement

“I think the butter taste is spot on. It tastes exactly like the one you get at Texas Roadhouse,” she shares. “Of course, the bread itself isn’t as fluffy, but it has the same iconic Texas Roadhouse bread flavor. Love this. A 10 out of 10. 100%. You gotta get this,” she concludes.

Viewers felt the rolls were a game-changer, and one even preferred them to the real deal.

“I never thought that I’d be living the dream of getting [Texas] Road House rolls and honey cinnamon butter every night,” one user wrote.

Advertisement

“Yesss [they are] so good my mom got them for our dinner tonight and it tasted exactly like it!” another praised.

“The minis are better than the ones at texas roadhouse in my opinion,” a third stated.

Ludwig told the Daily Dot she first spotted the Texas Roadhouse butter and rolls while at a Walmart in the San Diego area.

“I would 100% buy it again. The butter was incredible, definitely would use it for other food like French toast etc,” she told the Daily Dot via Instagram direct message. “The rolls were great as well, but I think I would prefer kings Hawaiian rolls to the frozen Texas road house ones.”

Advertisement

The content creator says she highly recommends this option, however, for customers with no Texas Roadhouse locations near them.

“I LOVE the Texas Roadhouse rolls, of course they are the best when fresh from the restaurant,” she said. “But these are a solid option if you don’t have one near you.”

“I think a lot of people are going to love this item, I think it would be perfect for holidays and I’m surprised Texas Roadhouse didn’t come out with this sooner, genius!” she added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media contact form.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.