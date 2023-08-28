‘Made the guy scan some of our items first in exchange for 5 stars’: Walmart customer says they give 1 star at self-checkout because they ‘hate Walmart’

In a viral TikTok, a Walmart customer says she gives 1 star at self-checkout to demonstrate her hate for the retailer.

Gianna Torres (giannatorres57) hates Walmart, and she demonstrated just how much in a viral TikTok that’s garnered more than 186,000 views on the popular social media platform. It’s unclear why she gives a store she hates so much her business, but perhaps Torres has no choice.

Either way, the hatred motivates her to enact a form of petty revenge every time she visits Walmart: By hitting them with a 1-star review each and every time she makes a purchase at a self-checkout kiosk.

The video shows Torres at self-checkout. “I do this every time because I hate Walmart,” she writes in a text overlay. At the end of the transaction, a notification pops up on the screen asking her to rate the experience on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Without hesitation, Torres taps the 1-star button before grabbing her receipt.

One commenter who said that they’re a Walmart employee wrote that they approved of Torres’ actions, claiming that the only thing high ratings are good for is getting the general manager of the store a bonus. “I work at Walmart, the only thing the stars do is give a bonus for the gm of the store, nobody gets anything!! I wish more people did this!” the user wrote.

Another user echoed this sentiment: “I work for Walmart and the mangers get bonuses if we reached 5 stars. But it ‘affects me’ which is what they said.”

TikTok isn’t the only place online where folks have questioned the ratings system and what affect it has on a store’s bottom line, and whether or not higher scores equals more money for a location’s managers. In this Reddit post, a Walmart employee asks if other associates know the purpose of the review prompt. One user wrote in to say the ratings are indeed tied to management bonuses. “So let all associates protest not having bonuses by pressing the one star rating. I do it all the time,” another user wrote.

However TikToker christinawoywood posted a video that states otherwise. She claims that while shopping at Walmart she was approached by a worker who asked her to leave a 5-star rating at the self-checkout counter because those ratings are meant to evaluate the performance of the employees that are overseeing the self-checkout kiosks. Therefore, a negative rating will reflect poorly on their job performance.

Another commenter said they’ve had the same experience. “I was at self check out one day, and the girl that was just standing there walked up to me and asked that I give her five stars. for what?” the user wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Torres via TikTok comment for further information.