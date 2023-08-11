‘I got $9 back on Swagbucks’: Walmart shopper shows 8 ‘free and cheap’ deals you can find at store on these 3 shopping apps

A recent series of videos by TikTok user Klo The Couponer (@couponklo) reveals the art of bargain-hunting at Walmart. In the clips, she outlines how to find “free and cheap” items with deals on shopping apps like Ibotta, Shopmium, and Swagbucks. With over 24,000 views spanning both videos, her method has caught the attention of savvy shoppers looking to save.

The first video, which has garnered over 21,200 views, starts with the TikToker announcing, “I went to Walmart today and got some free and cheap sh*t.” The video then shows her grabbing Neutrogena wipes, priced at $5.96 but made free with rebates from Shopmium and Ibotta.

Next up is a Revlon Eye Palette, priced at $3.76 but again made free thanks to a $5 rebate from Ibotta. “These were on sale at my store, but they may not be on sale at yours. If they’re not, don’t do this deal, it’s not gonna be a moneymaker for you,” the TikToker warns.

By purchasing two Coke Ultimate Minis for $5.88 each and using $5.50 Ibotta and $9 Swagbucks rebates, the TikToker even manages to turn a profit.

The video continues with deal after deal. An Airwick Diffuser, originally priced at $9.98, is made free after a $9.98 rebate from Ibotta. “Go as soon as you can because typically those sell out really quick, and the rebate goes away,” Klo advises.

On Aug. 10, the TikToker posted a follow-up video with more bargains. In part two, she nabs a Neutrogena blush for $6.37 and a box of MegaRed fish oil for $10, both made free with Shopmium and Ibotta. Even a self-adherent athletic wrap for $1.97 turns into a steal with $1.90 back on Shopkick.

The Daily Dot contacted @couponklo via TikTok direct message and Walmart via media relations contact form for more information.