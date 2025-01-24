‘I’m definitely going to Walmart just to see if I can find it’: Man buys Orville movie theater butter at Walmart. Then he reveals this little-known shopping trick

Not all shopping experiences are created equal. While stores may try their best to ensure everyone can pick up the products they need, it doesn’t always work out that way. For example, shorter people may have difficulty reaching higher shelves, and the recent trend of stores locking up items behind glass has made shopping difficult for everyone.

Featured Video

Still, some in-store innovations are employed by retailers to assist people with the shopping process, even if customers aren’t aware of them.

Now, a user on TikTok has the internet talking after revealing one such innovation he discovered while shopping at his local Walmart.

What trick did this shopper discover at Walmart?

In a TikTok with over 698,000 views, Mathúin Lucci (@mathuinthewolf) shows a shelf of Orville popcorn seasonings. He shows them available at his local Walmart.

Advertisement

“Did anyone else know about this?” he asks.

He then pulls on a small plastic knob to the side of the shelf. This causes the item toward the back of the shelf to slide forward, thus allowing Lucci to grab it without burying his arm in the shelf.

What is this thing?

Little information is available about this specific type of shelf puller, though Reddit posts indicate that it’s available at more than one location.

Advertisement

Products like these are not uncommon in the retail industry. Sometimes, they are spring-loaded and automatic, pushing products to the front using the tension of the spring. Other times, they work as shown by Lucci, where the customers pull the product.

Regardless, this type of shelf does not appear to be available at all Walmart locations or for every Walmart product.

In the comments section, users offered their positive views on this technology, though many confessed that they hadn’t experienced it themselves.

Advertisement

“Finally something I didn’t already know, thank you,” a user wrote.

“It all depends on where you shop,” added another. “They been out for years. They are usually used for small products like spices and it also makes it easier for stocker’s to move the product closer to the front.”

Other commenters proposed further innovations.

Advertisement

“Yes but why tf don’t they have a stick or something for us short ppl to knock stuff off the top shelf when it’s all that’s available and no one is around,” stated a commenter. “I’m not searching the store for an employee.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and Lucci via TikTok direct message and comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.