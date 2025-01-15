‘THEY TURN THE LIGHTS DOWN!?!?!?!’: Woman goes to Walmart early, notices how unusually calm it is. Then she sees a sign

For some, shopping at Walmart is an overwhelming and stressful experience due to how busy it can get. A woman thought she hacked the system by going to the store early in the morning to get her shopping done. Little did she know she unknowingly stumbled onto a pretty neat shopping experience.

“This is kinda embarrassing, but I’m at Walmart grocery shopping, and I got here early,” TikTok user Morgan Marie (@mylifefriday) says in her video while she strolls through the store. “There’s not a lot of people here. The music is quiet. The lights are dim.”

Initially, Morgan says she just thought she avoided the crowds. But she was wrong. “Then, I see this sign,” she says, showing viewers the sign. It reads, “Enjoy sensory-friendly shopping hours daily 8 am-10 am. These hours are intended to be calmer for those with sensory sensitivities, autism, PTSD, and more.”

“Honestly, I liked it. So, I’m gonna keep going back here during sensory hours,” Morgan concludes.

Her video amassed over 955,000 views.

Walmart shoppers weigh in

Morgan is not alone in her preference for shopping during these hours.

“Sensory hour is the only time I go in store to Walmart. It makes SUCH a difference,” one user commented.

“Working there at 6 am and it suddenly going silent at 8 am is kinda everything,” a second stated.

“I went once and it felt apocalyptic. Definitely have been going in at that time ever since,” a third shared.

Others simply shared their shock at this newfound knowledge.

“THEY TURN THE LIGHTS DOWN!?!?!?!” one viewer wrote.

“The 2 am shopping experience now exists at 8-10 am???” another asked.

Walmart’s sensory-friendly hours

In November of 2023, Walmart relaunched “sensory-friendly hours.” During this time—from 8am to 10am—Walmart creates a “less stimulating environment.” The store turns off the radio and dims the lights in an effort to make its stores “more inclusive for those with sensory disabilities.”

Sensory-friendly hours started out as a pilot program on only Saturday mornings. Walmart brought it back on a larger scale after receiving “overwhelmingly positive” feedback. Now sensory-friendly hours happen every morning at every Walmart in the U.S.

“These changes may have seemed small to some, but for others they transformed the shopping experience,” Walmart said in an online statement announcing the relaunch of the hours. “During these hours, we hope our customers and associates will find the stores to be a little easier on the eyes and ears.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Morgan via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment, as well as to Walmart via media contact form.

