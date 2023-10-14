‘This is supposed to protect, right?’: Walmart shopper shows ‘security’ lock on phone cases to stop shoplifters. It doesn’t work

As the cost of living increases in the U.S., more and more people are resorting to shoplifting to make ends meet. According to Capital One shopping research, 74.1% of retailers have recorded an increase in shoplifting in the past five years while nearly 1 in 10 (9.09%) Americans have admitted to shoplifting.

In order to decrease shoplifting and deter would-be thieves, many retail outlets like Walmart have introduced security tags for more expensive items like phone cases. However, in a new video, TikTok account @Walmart_usa_9988 has shown how these security tags aren’t exactly fit for purpose.

In the video, the shopper showed the row of phone cases and the security lock, saying, “So, this is supposed to protect, right?”

She then slid the case out of its packaging to the right, demonstrating how easy it is to shoplift despite the attempted deterrent, adding, “Bro… get your sh*t together, Walmart.”

“You got to be kidding me Walmart,” she added via TikTok’s on-screen text.

In the comments section, other TikTokers were equally surprised at Walmart’s security failure. Multiple users pointed out how easy it would be to take off the whole row of cases, while others said their own stores as far as Canada had similar security measures. “They just don’t make sense,” one commenter added.

Another commenter explained that what the TikToker was showing viewers was a sign of “failed security,” as they pointed out that these types of products are “supposed to be spiderwrapped” too.

As it turns out, this isn’t the only chaotic thing to happen in @Walmart_usa_9988’s home store. The user has amassed 1,635 followers and 294,800 likes by sharing videos of other things they’ve captured in-store.

Clearly, their particular branch of Walmart is pretty eventful, as other videos on the account depict events like a Walmart employee wrestling a deer, being barricaded in the store because someone was trying to break in, and a cushion seemingly falling from the sky and destroying an employee’s cash register.

@Walmart_usa_9988 didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message.