‘The way I’d go vegetarian if this happened to me’: Walmart customer says she found a ruptured cyst in meat she purchased

A Walmart customer made a disturbing discovery in meat she purchased from the store. And it’s making a few people rethink their decision to eat animals.

In a viral TikTok slideshow that had over 543,400 views as of Wednesday morning, user FunnyEnt (@_funnyent_) captured green pus oozing from slabs of Walmart meat.

“This is why you never buy meat from Walmart,” the content creator wrote in the text overlay.

Next to the text was a string of throw-up emojis in response to the photos. In the first picture, there’s a large slab of meat with an unidentified substance oozing out of it. Another photo showed three separate pieces of meat—all plagued by the same issue.

In the comments section, many theorized that the ooze likely came from a ruptured cyst or abscess.

“An abscess is a pocket of pus occurring in living tissue and, in animal meat, is usually caused by an infected wound,” one user shared. “They present as firm lumps of white fibrous tissue filled with thick white or green pus.”

But that explanation didn’t put viewers at ease.

“If that’s a cyst I can’t imagine the smell I would’ve passed out,” one commenter said.

“The way I’d go vegetarian if this happened to me,” another added.

“this is why I don’t eat red meat,” a third user shared.

Others, however, attempted to make light of the situation.

“It’s pesto mayonnaise,” one viewer quipped.

“beef with avocado puree,” another said.

Many TikTok videos about oozing meat have gone viral, prompting both disgust and promises to go vegetarian or vegan. In 2021, another shopper posted a video that showed them popping pork rib cysts. The video shocked many users, who vowed to never eat meat again. Some noted, too, that the shopper had likely found an abscess—which occur whenever an animal has a wound that becomes infected.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website, abscesses are typically cut out of meat and the rest of the meat is safe to consume once they are removed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to FunnyEnt via TikTok comment and to Walmart by email.