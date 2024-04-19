‘9 times out of 10, the prices do not match’: Customer catches Walmart falsely advertising Rice Chex cereal, charging more at self-checkout

When one goes shopping, they assume that the price they see on the shelf is the price they’ll pay at the register. In fact, in many states, this practice is legally inscribed.

However, that doesn’t stop some businesses from playing tricks with their prices. One internet user went viral after saying that the prices of items on Target shelves did not always match the price he was charged at checkout; another showed how the same item at Hobby Lobby often has multiple prices on it, meaning shoppers can get a deal if they simply find the item with the lowest price.

Now, a user on TikTok is calling out Walmart after claiming that the store overcharged her for her purchase.

In a video with over 1.2 million views as of Friday, TikTok user Cathy (@rockhopper362) writes, “Walmart self checkout is stealing your money SNEAKILY.”

Over the course of the approximately one-minute-long video, Cathy explains that she has “proof that Walmart is charging you more at the self-checkout than is what is marketed on the shelves.”

As evidence, Cathy shows a receipt for a purchase she has just made at Walmart. The receipt shows that she paid $4.93 for a family-size box of Rice Chex.

However, when one looks at the item on the shelf, one can see that the item should have cost $3.74.

While Cathy notes that she was properly charged for another item, the possibility that one could be secretly overcharged in this manner is part of the reason she will now be avoiding the store entirely.

“I don’t usually shop at walmart, [I needed] basics and it was on my way,” states Cathy in the caption. “I won’t be using them anymore if avoidable.”

At the end of the video, Cathy reveals that she’s gotten her extra change back from Walmart.

This isn’t the first time such an accusation has been levied against Walmart. Earlier this month, a Walmart shopper claimed that chicken breasts she found at Walmart were incorrectly weighed, meaning they would be charged around twice as much as they should have.

According to one commenter under Cathy’s video, this is more common than one might like to believe.

“Yep .I like to use the Walmart app while in the store to scan bc 9 times out of 10, the prices do not match,” claimed a user. “I’m glad you got your money back!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via its media relations contact form and Cathy via TikTok direct message.

