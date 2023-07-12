‘Haven’t stepped foot inside Walmart in months’: Customer complains about not being able to get through aisles because there’s so many pickers

Walmart’s pick-up and delivery service may be ruining the shopping experience for some in-store customers.

At least that’s what a TikToker named Dave (@dave_mvc55) expressed in a viral clip that garnered over 78,000 views on the popular social media platform.

Dave filmed himself trying to get into an aisle that was full of pickers who shop these orders. Their big blue bins that they put the items on left little room for folks to pass through with shopping carts of their own. “You can’t even get through,” Dave wrote in the caption of the video.

“Can we get more Walmart online shoppers’ in the aisle,” Dave sarcastically questioned via on-screen text.

Walmart has reportedly been making big pushes in the e-commerce space as a means of capturing a piece of the market share that’s been dominated by Amazon in the U.S. for so long. CNBC reported that part of the chain’s strategy is to utilize its brick-and-mortar locations as a means of bolstering its online-ordering presence, and it would appear that employment of more “pickers,” aka, online personal shoppers, is helping the retailer achieve this goal.

Walmart’s e-commerce strategy seems to be working: The chain reportedly enjoyed a 27% growth in its online sales numbers in Q1 of 2023.

But judging from some of the reactions to the prevalence of online shoppers at some locations, it would seem that this growth has come at the cost of inhibiting the shopping experience for in-store customers.

One commenter who responded to Dave’s video said: “I understand they are trying to do their job but customers can’t get around shopping, especially when there’s stockers why can’t it be done overnight.”

Another replied that they have experienced a similar phenomenon while shopping at a rival retail chain: “Target is the same now! So many ppl blocking and they look at you like what are you here.”

Someone else quipped: “between the employee shoppers and piles of boxed inventory all over the floor, shopping is a challenge!”

Shoppers who utilize Walmart’s online services also had a lot to say. “Sorry haven’t stepped foot inside Walmart in months Love the curbside pickup…” one customer said.

“Best way to shop Walmart is online especially groceries,” another argued.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Dave via Instagram direct message for further comment.