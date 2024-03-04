Walmart shopper says she has no room for groceries at self-checkout

This woman called out Walmart for not having enough counter space at self-checkout. Viewers think she’s the problem, not the machine setup.

In a TikTok, Hannah Anzo (@hannahanzo), who’s filming while going through Walmart’s self-checkout, explained that she’s running into a problem.

The consensus is clear—self-checkouts are getting out of control and even major retailers are thinking of scaling them back.

For customers, self-checkout lines can pose a great inconvenience. If you make a mistake or don’t put an item in the right spot in time the screen blocks you, forcing you to call over (and wait for) an employee, it can be confusing to price out produce, and it’s generally extra labor you’re not getting paid for. (Though to be fair, it’s great for when you don’t want to interact with another person.)

For companies, self-checkout has become enough of an inconvenience and money suck (since people steal from them on purpose and by accident) that major retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Wegmans, are already rethinking their checkout strategy, CNN reported.

Well, this Walmart customer thinks either the self-checkout counter is too small, or she’s doing something wrong.

She has a cart full of groceries, but not enough space to bag them at self-checkout. She’s already bagged enough items that all the surfaces available to her are full and her next option is to either put things on the floor or on top of her shopping cart items even though she still has a bunch of items in there.

“I’m out of space. I’m gonna have to start putting bags of groceries on the ground. Like, where do I put this?” Anzo asked. “I don’t understand, where do the bags go?”

She wondered out loud if she had to just carry them in her arms, which would be inconvenient given that she also had to carry her toddler.

She ended up putting several bags on top of the bread she was planning to buy, squishing it.

“I must be missing something here, like I know I’m not doing it right,” Anzo said. “Somebody tell me what I’m supposed to do.”

The viral video has more than 420,000 views and a whopping 4,000 comments (way more than usual for a video with this number of views).

The consensus among commenters was clear, if albeit, rudely delivered by some.

“when your cart is this full, you go to a cashier. I thought that was the common knowledge rule,” a top comment read.

“Here is an idea, when u have a full cart maybe go to a full service line,” a person said.

“Put your phone down and move stuff,” another chimed in.

But a few people offered kinder advice.

“These comments are not passing the vibe check. I usually just move my groceries to one side and then put the bags in the empty side of the cart,” a commenter wrote.

“Ask the checkout attendant to get you another cart! Mine does it,” another chime in.

The Daily Dot reached out to Anzo for comment via email.