‘Idk why managers think we asking’: Walmart manager jokes about rejecting PTO during busy summer month

A video that has Walmart employees buzzing has garnered over 340,000 views on TikTok in just a few short days.

The video, posted by TikToker @roscoe_miloo on April 25, shows the alleged Walmart manager filming a skit in which he’s playfully rejecting PTO requests, accompanied by the overlay text: “Me rejecting PTO for June cause we got inventory coming up.”

The video quickly went viral, with many outraged workers going to the comments section to fire back at the TikToker and discuss what they think PTO etiquette is.

“PTO Isn’t me requesting time off. It’s me telling you to Prepare The Others because I won’t be there,” one user commented.

Another said that if their PTO request got rejected, they’d simply put in their two-weeks’ notice.

One more quipped, “you spelled ‘figure out who you gone get to cover my shift’ wrong,” as a reaction to the TikTok’s overlay text.

Following the outrage in the comment section, the TikToker released a follow-up video, doubling down. In this iteration, the overlay text reads: “MY ASSOCIATES: SO WHO TIME YOU REJECTING IN JUNE?” The TikToker, who has over 17,000 followers, answered by dancing to the lyric “Everybody” from the Junior Senior song “Move Your Feet.”

