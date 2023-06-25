‘They’re my absolute favorite thing to get at Walmart’: Customer calls out $1 jalapeño bites. Here’s how you get them

In a viral clip, a Walmart customer shows how to get a veritable cornucopia of jalapeño poppers with cream cheese for a little more than a dollar.

The TikTok video showing off the bounty comes from creator @jen.heifer, who has more than 1.9 million followers watching her as she’s—according to her bio—”single mommin’ it” through Texas. This particular clip, posted to the platform June 4, has attracted more than 1.5 million views since first going up.

She shows herself ringing up the treats at a Walmart for a mere $1.05 (97 cents plus eight cents tax), and then bragging, “I got the bag” as she goes to her car to partake and record.

“For $1, you get all this,” she marvels, opening the bag to show at least seven batter-covered jalapeño bites. She also notes, in the caption, that “this is their small portion btw!”

“I have been getting these since I lived in Alaska,” she maintains after sampling one, visibly enjoying it. “They have always been so cheap.

She adds, to close out the video, “They’re my absolute favorite thing to get at Walmart.”

Customers were on board with what the creator was selling, touting the virtues of Walmart food.

“Walmart def gives good size portions and for cheap!” one commenter exclaimed.

“These r so bomb,” someone else enthused.

One had a suggestion for making them even better: “They need that bronco berry sauce.” (The creator came back into the page to agree with that observation.)

Bronco Berry sauce, for the uninitiated, is an Arby’s offering that has a number of copycat recipes available on the internet. One of the sites with those, Cooking Frog, notes, “Once you try it, you’ll never get enough of this sauce. Although the name contains ‘berry,’ the recipe doesn’t contain any fruit. In any case, the flavors of this sauce are unique, and it has limitless uses with various meals. Bronco berry sauce is a sweet and spicy jelly that can be used with all kinds of finger foods and sandwiches.”

Others touted additional food offerings from the big box store, including one who simply said, “The potato wedges” with attendant emojis.

Another declared, “I love thier eggrolls. So good!” As the Daily Dot covered on Friday, a creator specializing in food review content praised Walmart food, focusing on a chicken egg roll purchased for under $1.50.

Because this delicacy involves jalapeños, some commenters had questions about the spice level.

But one recommended charging through the heat, saying, “These are so spicy but so good.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Walmart via email.