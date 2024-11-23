‘Ran to get my son a new phone!’: Walmart shopper exposes $199 iPhone Black Friday deal

If you’re looking for a new iPhone this Black Friday, Walmart might have you covered. A customer shares how they got an iPhone for as little as $199.

How to get an iPhone for $199

As Black Friday approaches, the deals are starting to roll in. Lexuss Nichole (@lexussnichole) shares how they found an iPhone 13 at Walmart for just $199.

“Ran to get my son a new phone! $199 #blackfriday #walmartfinds,” says Nichole in the caption. The video shows Nichole finding the iPhone in the aisle and despite it being listed as $399, they got it for $199. Considering that places like Best Buy are listing the iPhone 13 for $399, it is quite a steal. However, Boost Mobile is listing the phone for even cheaper at $149.99.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on Walmart’s upcoming Black Friday deals as explained by a current employee.

The video has 1,100,000 views and 445 comments.m as of Saturday.

What are viewers saying?

Some viewers noted that the iPhone Nichole bought needs to be activated with Straight Talk, the phone company.

“Nice deal but it’s factory locked to straight talk,” says one comment. To which Nichole responded, “Yes I know, it’s for a kid so I’m not too worried.”

Others are fan of Straight Talk and mention that the service is great.

“Straight talk is the best !!!” says one comment.

“Yall straight talk is actually a good service for cheap,” another user wrote.

“i miss straight talk my boyfriend gave me puppy dog eyes when the AT&T rep came through with ‘great iPhone deals’. Got him a new iPhone for crappy service and three times the cost after promo ended,” another shared.

“ANYBODY WHO HAS NOT SWITCHED OVER TO STRAIGHT TALK IS BEHIND. You pay LOW prices for the phone and you choose a Service plan as you go. Unlimited TALK/TEXT/DATA FOR $45!,” a user stated.



Is it worth it?

According to Walmart’s site, folks in the comments are correct that the iPhone would be locked to Straight Talk. Additionally, the iPhone listed for $399 that Nichole most likely bought is only 128 GB. This is a decent amount of storage, especially for a kid as Nichole noted.

According to viewers in the comments, many believe Straight Talk’s service is stronger than T-Mobile’s. So although the Boost Mobile phone may be cheaper, the decision really boils down to what phone carrier you prefer. Some comments also mention that Boost Mobile and Straight Talk’s services are comparable and that it really depends where you are living.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nichole on Instagram and to Walmart via email.

