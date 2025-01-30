‘How does this even happen?’: Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets. Then she takes a closer look

A Walmart shopper was left speechless after she unknowingly purchased air-filled Great Value nuggets. Where did all the chicken go?

Mac (@opebigyikes) shared her shock as she dug into a plateful of chicken nuggets she just prepared on TikTok. Her video has accrued over 252,000 views.

Mac begins her video sitting in front of the camera. There’s a plate of cooked chicken nuggets in front of her. “I got these chicken nuggets from Walmart,” she says before tearing one of them in half.

She shows the inside of the nugget to the camera. It appears hollow. Mac unknowingly purchased a bag of what is effectively just breading. “Be so for real,” she says.

She tests the other nuggets on her plate, squishing them one by one. The first chicken nugget being air-filled wasn’t a fluke. They all consist of breading only.

She questioned in the caption of her video, “How does this even happen?”

More disappointed customers

As it turns out, Mac isn’t the only one who has purportedly had this issue with Great Value chicken nuggets. Reddit user @lobbs_ posted a picture of their Walmart chicken nuggets. The image, which was shared to the site’s r/shrinkflation sub, shows the inside of a nugget. Like Mac’s, there’s a thick layer of breading and what appears to be a white coating on the inside. The ingredients list on Walmart’s chicken nuggets lists “textured soy protein concentrate.” This could possibly be what the inside of the nugget’s inner “wall lining” is.

And another viewer shared that this happened to them, too. “Great value brand? I’ve had the same thing happen,” they wrote.

How is a chicken nugget made?

Typically, chicken breast, which includes rib meat, is what is primarily inside of a nugget. For flavoring and texture, this can also be combined with “other boneless chicken meat, from the legs and thighs.” Furthermore, these parts are then ground up and combined similarly to how a “meatball” is made.

It’s possible this step was missed, and there was no quality control in place before Mac received her nuggets.

Like Mac, there were TikTokers who seemed confused by the empty nugget. “How do you even bread nothing?” one person asked.

Another quipped, “That’s a concept of a chicken nugget.”

Someone else had jokes, too. “You have to buy the chicken separately, that’s just the nugget part,” they joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via email and to Mac via TikTok comment for further information.

