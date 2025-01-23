Is it really cheaper to change your own oil? Expert goes to Walmart, finds everything you need. Now he knows for certain

A man recently set out to answer a question many car owners have probably wondered: Is it cheaper to change your own oil or have it done at an auto shop?

TikTok user Ben Scholtz (@benaroundthewrld) documented his experience in a video that has now racked up over 319,600 views.

In his experiment, Scholtz decided to head to Walmart to buy the necessary supplies and handle the oil change himself.

Along the way, he timed the entire process, from stepping into the store to finishing the job. He also compared the costs with having it done professionally.

What are the results?

“Got to get my mechanic outfit on real quick,” Scholtz joked as he prepared for the task.

Inside Walmart, he picked up the manufacturer-recommended oil for his car: Motorcraft Synthetic Blend 5W20.

“This is what the manufacturer recommends,” he said. He showed viewers the five single quarts he purchased along with the oil filter.

At one point, he spilled oil on himself, showing the reality of what DIY car work can involve. Still, he pressed on and completed the task.

“Fresh oil circulating in the engine,” Scholtz said while letting the car idle, checking the temperature, and ensuring everything was working properly.

After speaking with a Walmart employee, he learned that having the oil changed at the store would cost roughly $62 and take 45 minutes to an hour. This included extras like checking the battery, transmission, and other basic maintenance tasks.

By contrast, Scholtz’s DIY oil change took him one hour in total, using the exact same oil and filter he would’ve gotten at Walmart. The price difference? Less than $15.

“Something to think about,” Ben noted. “Maybe get your oil changed at Walmart. It costs a little bit more money, but you don’t get your hands all dirty, and you could sit in there and do some homework or actual work for about half an hour.”

Is DIYing car maintenance worth it?

DIY car maintenance has its pros and cons.

According to experts, it can be more affordable and a good learning experience. But on the other hand, as Ben discovered, the savings might not be significant enough to make up for the effort and mess involved—especially when professional services throw in extra checks and save you time.

Additionally, more difficult tasks are better left to professionals, as you might inadvertently do more harm than good if you unknowingly make any mistakes.

In the comments, users overwhelmingly advised against getting a vehicle’s oil changed at Walmart Auto Services. Others had additional advice and theories.

“Getting it done at Walmart you’d end up with a blown up engine,” alleged one user.

“Why not just buy 5qt jug?” asked another. “instead of buying one by one. doesn’t make sense.”

Scholtz responded, writing, “They didn’t have the 5qt jug so I had to buy individual.”

“They don’t use the oil that you want,” theorized a third. “They use cheap oil.”

