‘$25 for deodorant?!!!’: Walmart shopper demands answers after trying to find deodorant without ‘cancer-causing chemicals’

An esthetician on TikTok sparked discussion after she called out Walmart for not selling affordable and safe deodorant.

In the video, which has racked up over 285,000 views as of publication, TikTok creator Gina (@glamgurugina) shares her frustration while shopping in the deodorant aisle at Walmart.

Why is shopping for deodorant so hard?

“Honestly, I really don’t enjoy coming into the store anymore at all,” Gina begins, standing in the aisles of the store.

“I feel like it’s way too stressful finding, one, affordable things, but stuff that’s actually safe and doesn’t have cancer problems and chemicals in it,” she says.

Gina adds she’s specifically looking for deodorant without carcinogens or aluminum. But even the options marketed as “safer” leave her feeling uneasy.

“I’m literally in the deodorant aisle right now trying to find a deodorant that’s not gonna give me f*cking cancer, that doesn’t have carcinogens in it, and like anything that says 0% aluminum,” she explains. “I can’t even find it.”

Gina then points to a product that seems to fit the bill. But it comes with a steep price tag.

“It’s $13. I don’t even know if it’s fully safe,” she says. “I never thought a day would come when I’d be paying $14 f*cking dollars for deodorant.”

Gina further explains the financial burden of trying to find “safe” deodorant in any form.

“Stick deodorant, $13. Spray deodorant, $14. I’m spending $25 on deodorant,” she remarks. “Just two cans. Two things of deodorant, $25 f*cking dollars. This sh*t is crazy insane.”

She briefly considers a cheaper option, for about $2.25, but quickly dismisses it.

“I was about to say f*ck it, and get this down here because this is like a few dollars, but I already know. This don’t even smell like it’s gonna keep me fresh.”

By the end of the video, Gina has had enough.

“I don’t even wanna be in the store no more. I’m about to just put everything in my cart back and leave,” she concludes.

Are deodorants carcinogenic?

Carcinogenic ingredients are generally defined as substances “capable of causing cancer. When it comes to deodorants, aluminum compounds have been a topic of concern.

Some scientists suggest a potential link between these compounds and breast cancer. However, studies investigating this connection have been inconclusive, as reported by the National Cancer Institute.

Parabens, another controversial ingredient, are used as preservatives to prevent bacterial growth in products. While some have raised concerns about potential health risks of parabens, current evidence does not establish a direct link between them and breast cancer, as noted by Medical News Today.

According to the American Cancer Society, there is “very little scientific evidence” to support a direct link between antiperspirant use and breast cancer.

Are deodorants getting more expensive?

Deodorant prices have, in fact, been rising, and consumers have noticed.

In 2022, leading deodorant brands were priced at around $6.30, compared to approximately $3.99 in 2018.

Recently, companies have been marketing all-over body deodorants priced at $14—nearly double the cost of traditional sticks, as reported by the New York Post.

Viewers agree with Gina

In the comments, users shared their own grievances with deodorant ingredients and shopping at large.

One person shared, “I’m allergic to any type of metals, and MOST deodorants have that. I don’t make enough to spend 15+ plus for deodorant with my son. I get cheap stuff and if I break out BAD.”

“Omg same,” exclaimed another. “I am so depressed about it going to the store for 3 things 100$.”

“Stepping outside of the house costs $50,” said a third sarcastically.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gina via email and Instagram direct message, and to Walmart via online contact form.

