‘Basically, I’m an employee’: Customer asks Walmart worker for company Christmas party details after having to check self out, bag own groceries

TikToker and Walmart shopper Phoenix (@phenicks67) brought some holiday humor to the aisles with a video that’s racked up 427,000 views as of Monday morning. In her clip, she jokingly inquires about Walmart’s Christmas party, suggesting that using self-checkout essentially makes her part of the team.

Phoenix’s video features her playfully asking a Walmart employee, “So when is the Christmas, uh, party? Cause I wanna come and I check myself out… I’m an employee. So when. When is the Christmas party?”

The employee, Donna, responds with equal wit, “You know, they haven’t told me about it yet either.” This amusing back-and-forth captures a moment of shared humor, bringing a sizzle to what could be an otherwise mundane shopping experience.

Users in the comments section loved the exchange. One quipped, “She said when you find out, let me know.” Another chimed in, “She said ‘matter a fact- they didn’t tell me yet either’.”

A former Walmart employee even shared a glimpse into their less-than-glamorous holiday party experience. “I worked at Walmart forever ago,” they wrote. “They put some deli food in the break room… that’s the party.”

Phoenix’s playful take on feeling like an employee because of self-checkout is an all-too-common sentiment that speaks to the soul of many Walmart shoppers. It highlights the frustrations of customers doing the checkout work themselves, while actual employees are present but not always assisting.

Donna’s witty response perhaps made Phoenix reconsider her self-declared employee status, hinting at the lack of an over-the-top holiday celebration. It’s understandable why Walmart would be the subject of criticism in this instance as the world’s biggest retailer with $600 billion in sales a year, presumably leaving some to wonder why the company doesn’t get some eggnog, mistletoe, and a little party going.

Despite the jest about the Christmas party, it’s worth noting that Walmart is known for offering perks to its employees, including benefits for part-time workers. So, while there may not be a lavish Christmas party or just some sandwiches in the break room, Walmart does provide some valuable benefits to its staff. Especially if you’ve bitten on a wooden chicken nugget in the break room, those benefits will likely come in handy!

