‘I’m forced to try this damn bra on outside of the fitting room where everyone can see me’: Walmart customer says she was blocked from trying on bra because it would ‘touch her skin’

A Walmart customer says the store’s policy regarding trying on undergarments, bras specifically, makes absolutely no sense.

Tanya Thomas (@tanyathomas73) says she had to resort to trying on a bra on top of her clothes outside of the dressing room after she was blocked from trying it on in the dressing room.

“So, you’re not allowed to try on intimates at Walmart anymore in the fitting room ’cause it touches your skin. So, I’m forced to try this damn bra on outside of the fitting room, where everybody could see me, because it touches your skin. But they let me try on the shirt that also touched my skin, and the pants that also touched my a**, but they wouldn’t let me try on this bra on my t*ts. Make it make sense,” she says.

The TikToker also claimed in a text overlay that the worker who stopped her from trying on the bra called a supervisor on her.

Her video was viewed 37,000 times. Viewers who saw it seemed equally miffed about the no-clothes-touching-skin policy. “Please explain why females can’t try on bras?” TikToker @butteryspellnola questioned the store.

Someone remarked that they’ve had fitting room woes at Walmart of their own, which they say has culminated in them changing clothes and trying out items right smack dab in the middle of the store. “The fitting room is never open anyways lol. I always try on in front of anyone. Idc they can’t say nothing if they don’t let me in,” they wrote.

What’s really strange, however, is that Thomas said she was told by the employee that it was perfectly fine for her to try the bras on at home, where they would presumably touch her skin, and, if they didn’t fit, she could bring them back to return the items. “That’s the part that left me laughing! she said I can take it home try it on & return the bras!” Thomas wrote in the comments section of the video.

There was at least one viewer who supported the no-trying-on-undergarments policy. “I agree with that’s some girls don’t even shower even worse when they try the underwear and put it back out for someone else,” they wrote, to which Thomas replied: “then why did they let me try on the other stuff that touches skin? why even have fitting rooms? lol.”

A January 2023 piece by Query Sprout does provide some conflicting information about whether Walmart customers can try on bras. It states that customers are allowed to try on bras “unless it’s sealed in packaging.” It’s unclear as to whether or not Thomas removed the bra she was wearing over her T-shirt from a sealed package; however, the dangling tag on the item seems to suggest it was openly hanging in the store.

Walmart customers appear to have been complaining about trying on undergarments for a while. A Baby Center community forum complained about workers stopping women from bringing bras into the fitting room all the way back in 2013.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via email in order to clarify what the chain’s intimates fitting room policy is and to Thomas via TikTok comment for further information.