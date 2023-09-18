‘If I expected fresh I wouldn’t go to Walmart’: Viewers defend Walmart cupcakes after worker exposes them

In a viral TikTok, a Walmart employee exposed how the retailer’s “fresh” is not what it seems, sparking debate among viewers.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user A (@ambasaurus_rexx). The content creator issued a PSA in the text overlay regarding the company’s cupcakes, claiming Walmart’s cupcakes were in fact, not fresh at all.

They explain how the cupcakes arrive at the store “frozen.” Then, one of the workers would add “icing.” The cupcakes are then allegedly put into the freezer until the “sales floor” runs low.

“Walmart cupcakes are not fresh!” the user wrote in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to A via TikTok comment and direct message and Walmart via press email regarding the video. The video garnered over 58,000 views as of Monday. However, viewers were not surprised at the TikToker’s claim that Walmart’s pastries aren’t freshly made.

“If I expected fresh I wouldnt go to Walmart,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s Walmart…the only place I don’t expect bake good to come in frozen is the bakery I really like. And atp who knows,” a second added.

In addition, current and former alleged bakers confirmed this.

“We get pretty much everything in frozen.. we proof & bake the breads & rolls. There is very few things we make.it’s like that at typically all stores,” one viewer shared.

“As a former baker, you’d be surprised to know that MANY bakeries freeze their cakes. if demand is high its impossible to completely bake fresh,” a second concurred.

It is supposedly common for bakeries not to make their cupcakes from scratch. “Don’t get caught in the trap of thinking that you must bake from scratch if you sell cakes. Most bakeries do NOT bake from scratch. In fact, I once worked at a bakery that actually claimed to be a ‘scratch bakery,’ but all their cakes started with a Duncan Hines cake mix, the same kind you buy in the grocery store,” per Cake Boss.

This isn’t the first time Walmart has been caught selling premade items. In 2022, an ex-Walmart worker exposed the bakery section for not actually baking their pastries themselves. Furthermore, the TikToker uncovered the company’s food bar for serving customers food from their freezer section.