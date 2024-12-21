‘Go to Costco’: Walmart shopper demands answers after seeing wrapping paper

With the holidays here, people are searching for last-minute gifts or supplies. And if you are giving out a lot of presents, you might need more than one thing roll of wrapping paper. A Louisiana-based Walmart shopper criticizes the retail giant for the size of wrapping paper rolls in a video with 3.9 million views.

“I’m at Walmart and tell me real fast,” TikTok user Miller (@millerrlite) flips the camera to unveil a two-pack of wrapping paper. “How many presents can you wrap with that?” she asks, noting the size of them. Then, she pans over to all of the wrapping paper which is all the same size. “All of these have, like, one wrapping around it,” the content creator says, running her fingers on them. “I’m actually seriously confused,” Miller concludes.

During an interview, Miller told the Daily Dot this took place at a Walmart in Lafayette, Louisiana. While searching for some wrapping paper, she stumbled across the ones in the video.

“I was trying to find one paper I used to wrap some gifts already because I like to keep the gifts the same paper if possible,” she shared via Instagram direct message. “I had gone back, like, three times and they were out of the pattern so that’s when I noticed the other options were as little as they were.”

When the content creator saw the wrapping paper, she couldn’t believe it.

“I kinda laughed at first. Like who would actually be able to wrap more than two presents with that? It’s so dumb to think about someone decided that was enough paper for one roll,” she said. “I’d rather pay $10 for a thick roll and use it for every gift than $3 for that measly roll.”

Apparently, Miller isn’t alone in these feelings.

“There were also around [four or five] other people in the [aisle] all kind of just staring at the bad options,” she said. “I had to tell them there was better paper on a different [aisle].”

But she didn’t leave empty-handed. The content creator bought three rolls of 45 square feet of Joyful Wonderland wrapping paper, which she felt were better than the first ones she found.

She bought them because they had, “Equal parts, cute designs, and more bang for your buck because there’s more paper on the roll.”

Viewers weigh in about Walmart’s wrapping paper

“I got some and it literally only lasted three medium sized gifts,” one viewer shared.

“About four small gifts and the tape doesn’t stick to the paper either,” a second commented.

“Two,” a third revealed. “I was only able to wrap two and they were medium sized.”

In addition, others recommended different stores that sell adequate amounts of wrapping paper for a better price.

“TJ Maxx and Hobby Lobby have the best paper. And normally only $3-$4 a roll,” a fourth recommended.

“Go to Costco. But be sure you like the pattern because you WILL be using it for the next 8-10 years,” a fifth suggested. “Also Costco: We want birthday wrapping paper, too please.”

What does Walmart wrapping paper cost?

For $6.98, the two rolls of wrapping paper are 50 square feet, making each one 25 square feet. Furthermore, customers echoed some viewers’ dissatisfaction, mainly for the Red & White Christmas Gift Wrap Paper by Holiday Time which has a 2.7 out of 5-star rating.

“Tape [does] not stick to it well because of material. Most gifts I’ve [wrapped] came undone completely,” one customer wrote.

“I absolutely love the color of the red one. It is thick like cardboard paper. The tape does not stick well to it so the presents come unwrapped pretty quickly. The white on the red and white paper is loose glitter and gets everywhere!!!!!!!” another griped.

However, Walmart does offer a variety of wrapping paper with a larger square footage. They sell ones that are 120 square feet for $4.98, 80 square feet for the same price, a 100 square foot two-pack for $6.98, and more.

The Daily Dot also reached out to Walmart via media contact form.

