‘How much you charging?’: Woman gets unreal quote from shop to tint her windows. So, she goes to Walmart, does it herself for $40

If you’re looking to get your car’s windows tinted for under $100, Walmart and a DIY approach might be a good option.

One car shop quoted TikTok user India (@rosesarered0990) $300 for just two windows, so she decided to figure it out themself. In a video, she shares with viewers how she got her windows tinted for just $40.

“The first person told me $300. $300?! And that was only for two windows, the two back ones. … And I wanted all of the windows, so how much was all of the windows? $6[00]? So I put on my big girl pants, and I tinted our own windows. It’s not perfect. … But, it’s not that bad,” shares India.

The video has over 78 million views and more than 10,000 comments.

People in the comments section were excited to learn about this hack, but many were surprised at the quote India received.

“Girl yea you DID that,” says one comment.

“Looking good! … I Facebook marketplace and found a place for 140$,” chimed in another commenter.

“Oh hell no I paid $165 for all 4 windows and back window. For the front it’s a $100,” said another.

Some are even offering India money to tint their car windows for them.

“It looks fine. Girl come get the 50$ I got for you,” said one comment.

“Girl where you at? I’ll hire you,” asked another.

India ended up posting a part-two video breaking down exactly how she did it all so that others could follow.

In the video, India explains that once at Walmart, you should head to the car aisle and grab the rolls of tint percentage you would like. Then, she recommends getting some microfiber tiles to help clean the window.

India says there is a tinting kit you can find with all the other materials you will need. The tinting kit contains a blade, a scraper, a squeegee, and a tint-on solution in a bottle that you add water to. All of these items combined came out to $40, according to India.

How much does it cost to get your windows tinted by a professional?

The cost of getting your windows tinted by a professional depends on a few factors. Those include type of tint, which windows you’re tinting, and what level you’re getting your windows tinted to. According to Window Kingdom Tint, they can cost anywhere from $200 to $900.

One major upside of getting your windows tined by a professional rather than relying on a DIY kit are that professional installations often come with warranties. Other upsides include the guarantee that your window tint will not be misaligned and won’t contain any bubbles.

The Daily Dot has reached out to India for comment via TikTok comments and message and to Walmart via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.