‘Everything bagels with cream cheese?’: Walmart shopper questions ‘Breakfast’ ramen Cup Noodles flavors

A TikTok video of a Walmart shopper expressing her surprise and confusion over the discovery of some rather unconventional flavors of breakfast ramen Cup Noodles has recently gone viral on the video-sharing platform.

The video, which was posted on March 31 by TikTok user Jessica Cooke (@holyspiritjunky), has already raked in an impressive 1.2 million views and counting.

The video begins with the shopper, phone in hand, announcing, “So I’m here at Walmart, and this section just caught my eye.” She then reaches for a six pack of Cup Noodles, revealing the surprising flavor combination: “Look at this. Breakfast cup noodles, ramen noodles with maple syrup pancakes, sausage, and eggs.”

But that’s not all. She grabs another pack, adding, “They have ‘everything bagels’ with cream cheese.” Yes, you heard correctly—everything bagels in ramen form.

Reacting to the bizarre combination of flavors, she concludes, “What in the tarnation? What is going on? I wonder if they’re good or not? I don’t know. Weird.”

In the description of the video, the TikToker wrote, “What do you think? Would you try?” This question sparked a flurry of comments from viewers, many of whom were equally puzzled by the product.

One viewer questioned, “Is it like an April fools thing?”

Another commented, “I’ll try almost anything once but I’m not sure about these.”

“Yes I saw that today !! I had to back up and say did I just see that?” a third wrote.

“They slick puttin em in the boxes cuz they kno we jus wanna try 1 of each … just do a variety box,” one more commenter observed.

However, not everyone was surprised.

“The breakfast ramen was SOOOO good. I’m so glad they are back!!!” one commenter wrote.

“They are so good! They were a limited edition thing last year,” a second added.

“The breakfast one isn’t bad. it’s something to try at least once. It’s weirdly good,” one more remarked.

The Cup Noodles Breakfast flavor isn’t exactly new and was seemingly first introduced in March 2023, according to a CNBC article from that time.

“We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day,” Priscila Stanton, senior vice president for Nissin Foods, told CNBC in a statement. “By adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up we are truly feeding cravings around the clock — morning, noon, night or late night.”

The breakfast flavors are reportedly exclusive to Walmart.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jessica Cooke via TikTok comment and to Nissin Foods via their email for comment.

