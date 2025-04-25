Walmart and Amazon are changing their return policies. Here’s what you need to know

We’ve all had a “what I ordered vs. what I got” moment when shopping online and had to initiate the dreaded return process. Fortunately, this new trend in online shopping returns is making the process easier than ever—some might even call it a “steal.”

That’s because retailers like Amazon and Walmart are now giving customers returnless refunds. That’s right: They give you your money back, and you get to keep the item.

Hold up. When did this happen?

Unión Rayo reports that Amazon has been doing this since August 2024.

“Other platforms like Target, Chewy, Temu or Shein are also applying it more and more often,” the outlet adds. “Aliexpress, for example, has been handling returns this way for years.”

Why would they do that?

No, the minds behind these megacorporations are not numb. In fact, this is a business decision that both saves money and increases brand loyalty.

That’s because when you return an item, it costs companies a lot of money to process that return. They have to package, ship it, and check if it’s in resellable condition—all of which comes at a price.

For items under $20-30, it’s cheaper to just let you keep it than spend money getting it back, especially since it may not be in resellable condition. The same applies to items shipped from far away. Amazon, for example, is applying this policy to packages from China that would be a logistical nightmare to return.

There’s also the fact that refunding your money is a customer service win that makes you more likely to shop with a company in the future.

Why haven’t I gotten a returnless refund then?

As Unión Rayo reports, “It’s not for everyone or for all products, don’t think you can return an iPhone and keep it for free. This only happens with cheaper products, with no resale value or difficult to handle, like underwear, makeup, kitchen accessories or things that come from very far away.”

Essentially, whether to do a returnless refund is decided on a case-by-case basis and up to the discretion of the business owner. In Amazon’s case, it allows sellers to offer returnless refunds for items under $75.

So, don’t make a bunch of returns hoping to get a returnless refund. In fact, refund warriors should beware: If you return too many items one after another, your account may be flagged.

Great, I get to keep my money and the stuff. Now what do I do with it?

You can keep it, donate it, or try to sell it locally or online. Chewy, for example, recommends donating unwanted products to animal shelters. Isn’t that sweet?

