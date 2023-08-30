‘I get road rage in Walmart’: Viewers defend shopper who blasts customers for standing still in store’s aisles

One TikToker has come out to say that the blissfully unaware shoppers dawdling in the aisles of Walmart can really impede the customer experience.

Ahmad Hall (@theahmadhall) dropped a video venting his frustration towards folks standing around in the middle of the aisle at Walmart. The video has already amassed more than 906,000 views, and over 62,000 likes.

“Why y’all out here doing this?! ” reads the video caption. In it, Ahmad speaks into his camera while moving his cart through the aisles.

“People literally just stand in the middle of the aisle and think you’re supposed to go around,” he tells his viewers. “I will run over you with the Walmart shopping cart.”

Many viewers chimed in to let Ahmad know that his words were practically gospel.

“Yes!! I get cart rage in Walmart!!” one person wrote in response.

“Omg the literal rage I get from that and they don’t move,” another person added.

“Then they look you like you’re the problem when you try and go around,” wrote another viewer.

Several commenters also seemed convinced that the phenomenon of folks blocking the aisles was a problem specific to Walmart in particular.

“it’s always at Walmart,” said one viewer. “And it’s only Walmart!!!” wrote Julia Ranson (@gracebyjuliadesigns).

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email in regards to the problem. We’ve also reached out to Hall via TikTok for further comment.

Oblivious customers should be aware that people like Hall and many of his viewers are done playing nice.

One viewer commented, “My husband tells me watch out for those people i say, ‘uh no, they need to watch out for me.’”