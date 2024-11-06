‘It said it was out of stock online’: Shopper catches Walmart lying about viral $100 vanity

Don’t believe everything you see on the Walmart app or site, at least according to this shopper. It could be misleading you.

Featured Video

Gone are the days of stepping into a store and not knowing if the item you want will be there. As tracking technology improves (for better and for worse), it’s now possible at many stores to track a store’s inventory live.

Many retail apps can even accurately pinpoint what aisle an item will be in.

But as far as technology has come, it may not always work out in your best interest. This Walmart customer found that out the hard way.

Advertisement

What’s up with the Walmart app?

In a trending video with more than 68,000 views, shopper Nache (@naacheeee) says that the Walmart site misled her.

When she went online to see if the $100 vanity that was popping up all over her TikTok feed was available near her, the Walmart site claimed that it was out of stock.

The vanity has gone viral for frankly being a really good deal. It not only has plenty of space to lay out your beauty items while you’re getting ready, it also has multiple storage spaces, and a built in LED mirror.

Advertisement

For just over $100, people seem happy with the piece, which has a 4.4 rating across 11 reviews.

Nache decided to try her luck anyway. Lo and behold it was right there in the furniture section. In a comment reply, Nache added that there were actually three total up for grabs.

And in a series of follow-up videos, Nache says that the vanity size worked great for her, and she was easily able to organize all her products.

“It’s perfect, I love it … that is an amazing price for something like this,” Nache says.

Advertisement

A recurring issue

This isn’t the first time someone has complained about items at Walmart not actually being out of stock.

People get on TikTok all the time to complain about their incomplete pickup and delivery orders. But there may be more to it than faulty data.

Under the video of a Walmart customer who got petty revenge on a worker, commenters pointed out that it’s possible an item isn’t there when the Walmart pickers goes to find it but it may be there a few hours later since restocks happen all throughout the day.

Advertisement

The customer herself theorized that their internal system may not be showing pickers the right location for certain items, causing them to think it’s just out of stock.

On top of that, even if an item is in stock it might be under lock and key. As we recently learned, Walmart workers go through the same frustrating experience trying to access locked items.

You’d think Walmart pickers (the ones who fulfill pickup and delivery orders) would have a universal key to access items, but even managers don’t wield this power.

Pickers are often under a time crunch, so when an item isn’t accessible, they may just have to leave it behind, marking it unavailable even when it’s there.

Advertisement

“Yes the app always says they’re out or one left lol then at store they’re stocked,” a person said.

“It’s out of stock in all 3 Walmarts by my house smh,” another wrote.

Advertisement

“Idk where yall get these prices but it says it’s 127 not 100$” a commenter wrote, to which Nache clarified that that’s the price for the version that comes with a stool.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nache for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Walmart via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.