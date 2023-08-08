‘Someone’s getting fired’: Viewer clicks on Vogue Beauty Secrets link on YouTube. It leads to a Google doc tracking their revenue

A Vogue customer went viral on TikTok after inadvertently stumbling across a link to the fashion and lifestyle magazine’s finances.

In her video, Maya Basra (@andwhataboutitblog) said that she came across the treasure trove while watching a Vogue Beauty Secrets video on YouTube.

“I need to know if this happened to anyone else,” Basra said. “ I clicked on a link, and… it just took me to Vogue Beauty Secrets’s revenue page.” Basra then showed viewers a snapshot of the spreadsheet, which detailed YouTube commissions for featured celebrities.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Basra via TikTok comment and to Vogue by email. As of Monday evening, Basra’s video had over 131,200 views and hundreds of comments.

“i’m so nosy I would scour this up and down,” one comment read.

“Giiiirl the way I would download and save to MY drive lmao,” another person wrote.

“I need to see the link,” a third person said.

The Beauty Secret series invites well-known faces of fashion, beauty, and popular culture to share some of their favorite beauty hacks and products from an intimate bathroom setting. A closer look at the spreadsheet revealed celebrity names such as Kylie Jenner, Usher, La La Anthony, and Julianna Moore, among others. A column labeled “revenue” appeared next to their names. The amount per client ranged from $12.64 (for Lexi Underwood) to $3,121.58 (for Lauren London). Another tab on the spreadsheet detailed the names, prices, and retailers for several products.

In her video, Basra questioned whether the spreadsheet was meant for public consumption—or if she “accidentally clicked on [the] wrong link.”

“Maybe this is just a new thing they’re doing,” she said. “But I think… this might have been an accident.”

Viewers agreed.

“Someone’s getting fired,” one person wrote.

“A mistake like this would haunt me for life,” another said.