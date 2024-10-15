‘I am not surprised about the lawsuit with Vital Farms’: Expert issues PSA for shoppers who buy ‘pasture-raised’ eggs

The internet can’t stop talking about the Vital Farms lawsuit, but is the case still active?

Ranked by Tasting Table as one of the “Top 3” best egg brands in the nation, Vital Farms has become a standard for the average grocery store run. But in recent times, the well-known company has been hit with some slack on social media.

One content creator called out Vital Farms for allegedly greenwashing the public with their marketing strategy. And now, another customer is coming forward with their own advice to stay away from the dairy company—and “pasture-raised” eggs in general.

What happened with Vital Farms?

In a video posted on Oct. 3 that has now reached over 85,000 views, TikTok user Grace (@sweeneysaysso) gives her two-cents on the company’s practice.

A former employee of the American Egg Board, Grace explains that it’s not a good idea to purchase Vital Farms eggs solely based on their “pasture-raised” marketing.

She claims that the term is not overseen or vetted by the USDA, thus it doesn’t hold as much merit as a company saying that its products are cage-free or organic. So, just because an egg brand claims its chickens are “pasture-raised” doesn’t mean they’re roaming free.

“It means nothing. It’s not regulated,” Grace explains. All of Vital Farms’ egg cartons have the term on the outside of them.

Grace goes on to share that whether someone is purchasing expensive eggs or budget eggs from the grocery store, they hold the same nutritional value.

She implies that the higher price that the pasture-free brand is charging for their products are unnecessary.

“I am not surprised with the lawsuit about Vital Farms,” she quips in the clip.

Purchasing eggs from companies who perform humane practice to acquire their product has become a major priority for shoppers. The comments section is filled with consumers sharing their concern for the possibility of the claims against Vital Farms being true.

“I have been hoping vital farms doesn’t let us down. I don’t need special nutrients just less violence and suffering,” one user shared.

“This is so depressingly informative,” another commented.

“I just want to buy eggs from chickens who are treated well,” a third said.

Has Vital Farms responded to the backlash? What is the Vital Farms lawsuit?

In 2021, dozens of concerned consumers decided to file a class action against Vital Farms, along with the PETA foundation.

The lawsuit alleged that the company partakes in violent practices in the production of its product, including debeaking chickens and forcing an unnatural amount of eggs to be produced from its livestock.

Amidst all of the conversations on the internet, the brand has come forward with a response.

Vital Farms published a lengthy update on the lawsuit on its official website. The company explained in the statement that while there was in fact a lawsuit, it is no longer active.

Specifically, PETA decided to drop their part in the case back in 2023 and the class-action portion filed by multiple consumers was dismissed in court.

Vital Farms additionally posted a nearly two-minute video on TikTok. It takes a behind the screens look into the brand’s farm and livestock and further stands by its practices.

@vitalfarms It’s time we set the record straight. Still have questions? Send us a DM. ♬ original sound – Vital Farms

“Every year each of our farms undergoes an extensive inspection and verification process to ensure we meet or exceed all certified humane standards for pasture-raised hens,” the company defends in the clip.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Vital Farms via email and Grace via TikTok DM and comment.

