‘Only in America we get embarrassed about our careers’: Viewers defend Starbucks barista for working there at 37 years old

A Starbucks barista went viral on TikTok after sharing her age and place of employment. But viewers advised the woman to take pride in her place of work—and the fact that it’s providing for her and her family.

Rihanna (@thediaryofrihanna), the worker, posted a short clip of herself while wearing a Starbucks uniform. As of Sunday, her TikTok had amassed over 1.3 million views.

“I could easily be embarrassed that I work at Starbucks @ 37 but this job is paying for my pre-nursing school, gives me benefits, paid for half my marathon and is helping me set up the rest of my life,” Rihanna wrote in the text overlay. The video shows the worker smearing Starbucks’ avocado spread over a piece of bread.

“I [love] my job,” she wrote in the accompanying video caption. “Don’t sh*t on yourself if you feel behind in life, especially if you’re making moves behind the scenes.”

But in the comments, viewers encouraged the worker to feel empowered about her job.

“Only in America we get embarrassed about our careers,” one person wrote. “Love the life you live.”

Another viewer agreed. “NEVER EVER feel embarrassed for having a decent job that pays for your bills,” they wrote. “Don’t you dare look down on yourself!!”

“No shame, a job is a job,” a third person echoed. “You’re doing great!!”

“As long as you’re bringing in an income to support yourself/family then any job is a job,” a fourth viewer said.

According to Starbucks’ website, certain full and part-time workers are eligible for several benefits, such as health care coverage, a competitive 401(k) retirement plan, parental leave, and paid time off. Workers also receive a number of in-store discounts and perks, including coffee and tea markouts and Spotify premium subscriptions.

“Starbucks succeeds when our partners do, and we believe that success is best when shared. Our world-class benefits and programs for eligible part- and full-time partners are tailored to your needs,” the website reads. “Your Total Rewards package includes base pay and bonus, benefits, retirement savings, stock and perks.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rihanna via TikTok comment.