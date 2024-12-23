‘Girly switch to Visible by Verizon it’s $25 a month’: Woman says Verizon iPhone bill is $97 per month, considers switching. Is that too much?

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing how much she pays Verizon for her monthly phone bill.

In her video, Anastasia (@russ1anspy) questioned whether her monthly bill—which is $97—was too much. She shared, too, that she owns an iPhone 15 Plus.

“What do you guys pay for your phone bill?” the content creator asked. “I pay $97 every month. Is that realistic or nah? Pls help.” As of Monday, Anastasia’s video had amassed more than 652,000 views.

How much do Verizon phone plans typically cost?

According to CNET, a Verizon phone bill for just one line can cost as low as $65 per month. But to get this cost, according to the outlet, customers must opt-in to both automatic payments and paper-free billing.

CNET noted, too, that customers’ first bill might be higher as it includes one-time installation and activation charges.

It’s worth noting, though, that Verizon has several mobile plans. The Unlimited Welcome plan is $65 to $75 per month for one line, while Verizon’s Unlimited Plus is $80 to $90 per month. Meanwhile, Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan is the most expensive, at $90 to $100 per month.

It’s unclear which plan Anastasia has, but she noted in the comments section that she previously paid $70. She added that the network increased her cost because she opted out of autopay.

Customers express issues with Verizon

Anastasia isn’t the first Verizon client to express displeasure with the telecommunications company.

Earlier this month, for instance, one longtime Verizon customer said that the company lost a phone she was trading to buy another one. With the trade-in, the affected woman was supposed to receive a $600 credit. Instead, she got a $600 bill.

The woman said Verizon assured her that they would “fix” the issue. The company also that they did have the woman’s phone—but that it was sitting in a warehouse somewhere.

But that didn’t exactly resolve the woman’s predicament. She said that, for three months, her monthly bill was at $600.

“You guys owe me, like, at least, a week’s pay,” the woman said. “And that’s being generous.”

Meanwhile, on Dec. 2, another Verizon customer said she’s had “nonstop issues” with the company. Essentially, her trade-in deal also went bad (but for different reasons) and she claimed that Verizon attempted to “scam” her.

Viewers assure the customer that her bill isn’t too high

In the comments of Anastasia’s video, some viewers said that paying less than $100 for a monthly phone bill wasn’t a bad deal.

“$97???? I was paying $150 for one phone,” one viewer said.

“I pay $145 with Verizon,” another shared. “But that’s for my phone and watch.”

“$97 is honestly a really good price for a premium brand like Verizon,” a third user wrote.

“That’s so cheap for Verizon,” a fourth customer echoed.

Other users, meanwhile, shared that some lesser-known brands are more affordable.

“I have cricket and pay $63 a month,” one woman shared.

“Girl Mint mobile,” another suggested. “Pay $360 for a whole year of unlimited high-speed data.”

“Mint Mobile is the correct answer,” a third user said.

But some were confident that Anastasia could get a cheaper payment—even if she decided to stick with Verizon.

“Girly switch to visible by verizon it’s $25 a month,” one of the top-liked comments on Anastasia’s post read.

“Straighttalk, my 13 Pro Max is paid off, $45 a month unlimited everything.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Anastasia and to Verizon.

