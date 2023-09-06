person 'cleaning' stove with vegetable oil

@thtguddgudd/TikTok

‘That’s going to make it more grimy over time’: TikToker says they were ‘today years old’ when they found out they could use vegetable oil to clean

'You just put shine on it not take the grease off.'

Braden Bjella 

Braden Bjella

Trending

Posted on Sep 6, 2023

A user on TikTok has sparked debate after sharing a controversial life hack.

In a video with over 1.1 million views, TikTok user Kaii (@thtguddgudd) says she was “today years old” when she learned that she could clean things using vegetable oil. The video shows her rubbing down the top of a stove with oil, later panning the camera across the stove to show how clean it appears to be.

“You see how clean that sh*t is?” she asks at the end of the video.

@thtguddgudd Using this on my feet next #todayyearsold #iwastodayyearsold #tipsandtricks #hack #fypシ #foryou #xyzbca #2am #voiceeffect #lmao ♬ original sound – umwoo

While some claim that vegetable oil can be used as a cleaner and polisher for wood, it’s generally not advised to use the product as a universal cleaning tool.

Many TikTokers in the comments section were quick to point this out.

“You just put shine on it not take the grease off,” wrote a user.

“Oh yeah.. it makes it all nice and pretty but it doesn’t take the grime off,” echoed another.

“That’s going to make it more grimy over time. You need a degreaser to clean that,” stated a third.

This was something Kaii was aware of. In fact, she says in a follow-up video that it was “jus content,” claiming that she actually cleaned the stove with vinegar and baking soda.

“Be for real,” she says in the follow-up. In the caption, she adds, “Y’all know D*MN WELL I ain’t left that D*MN GREASE On that D*MN STOVE!”

Despite this, many commenters claimed to actually use the trick shown in Kaii’s original video.

“Showed my husband, he said he already knew…..so why didn’t he freaking tell me!!!!????” questioned a user.

“Awesome cleaner is affordable and it gets the job done,” said a second.

If one really wants to remove grease from a stovetop, experts advise using vinegar and baking soda—and leaving the vegetable oil for cooking. 

The Daily Dot reached out to Kaii via TikTok direct message.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Sep 6, 2023, 1:24 pm CDT

Braden Bjella

Braden Bjella is a culture writer. His work can be found in Mixmag, Electronic Beats, Schon! magazine, and more.

Braden Bjella
 