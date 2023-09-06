‘That’s going to make it more grimy over time’: TikToker says they were ‘today years old’ when they found out they could use vegetable oil to clean

A user on TikTok has sparked debate after sharing a controversial life hack.

In a video with over 1.1 million views, TikTok user Kaii (@thtguddgudd) says she was “today years old” when she learned that she could clean things using vegetable oil. The video shows her rubbing down the top of a stove with oil, later panning the camera across the stove to show how clean it appears to be.

“You see how clean that sh*t is?” she asks at the end of the video.

While some claim that vegetable oil can be used as a cleaner and polisher for wood, it’s generally not advised to use the product as a universal cleaning tool.

Many TikTokers in the comments section were quick to point this out.

“You just put shine on it not take the grease off,” wrote a user.

“Oh yeah.. it makes it all nice and pretty but it doesn’t take the grime off,” echoed another.

“That’s going to make it more grimy over time. You need a degreaser to clean that,” stated a third.

This was something Kaii was aware of. In fact, she says in a follow-up video that it was “jus content,” claiming that she actually cleaned the stove with vinegar and baking soda.

“Be for real,” she says in the follow-up. In the caption, she adds, “Y’all know D*MN WELL I ain’t left that D*MN GREASE On that D*MN STOVE!”

Despite this, many commenters claimed to actually use the trick shown in Kaii’s original video.

“Showed my husband, he said he already knew…..so why didn’t he freaking tell me!!!!????” questioned a user.

“Awesome cleaner is affordable and it gets the job done,” said a second.

If one really wants to remove grease from a stovetop, experts advise using vinegar and baking soda—and leaving the vegetable oil for cooking.

