‘I can’t get it out’: Man buys used car. He can’t believe what the old owner did to the inside with permanent marker

A man bought a used car but was unpleasantly surprised to find the previous owner wrote her name on the interior. To make matters worse, she did it in permanent marker in several spots.

TikTok user @mrburgies recently purchased a used car. Anyone who’s bought a used car knows that the interior can sometimes come with a bit of character. For example, it may come with a scratch on the dashboard or a stain on the mats. But @mrburgies’s new car was apparently owned by a girl named Emily who had a penchant for signing her name—with a permanent marker. She scrawled her name in multiple places on the car’s interior.

The TikToker zooms in on each of the three signatures. The signatures are accompanied by the kind of hearts a teenage girl would sketch on her school notebook. In the video’s text overlay, @mrburgies wrote, “POV: you buy a used car and a random girls name is signed all over it in permanent marker.” In the caption, he added, “i can’t get it out.”

The video has amassed more than 2.6 million views as of Wednesday morning. In the comments, users offered advice and also stories about things they’ve found in used cars in the past.

One user asked, “You didn’t view the car before?”

A second user wrote, “My brothers car had a picture of a random girl at prom pop up on the screen whenever the car started.”

A third user wrote, “Rubbing alcohol for the plastic and nail polish remover for the fabric!!!!!!!!!!! Try it out and see if it works, worked for getting it off my clothes!!!”

Several users named Emily joined the chat. “Heyy so sorry about that pls dont erase it tho,” one of them joked.

Another person wrote, “In my car I got I have a picture of some old couple I’m assuming grandparents holding there grandbaby for what looks like the first time and I keep it in my sun visor.”

Downsides of buying a used car

When you’re buying a used car, your options are going to be limited based on what you can afford. If you’re looking for something under $10,000, you might sacrifice interior aesthetics for reliability under the hood. There are plenty of TikTok experts offering advice on how to navigate what has been an unpredictable market over the past several years.

The Daily Dot reached out to @mrburgies2 via email for comment.

