‘I paid $450 to ship it’: Man says UPS ‘destroyed’ $12K exhaust for Lamborghini

A car detailer says that the United Parcel Service (UPS) overlooked several “fragile” stickers he placed on a shipment of a Lamborghini exhaust, damaging them beyond repair during shipping.

In a video with over 406,000 views, TikToker Parker Jones (@stangry5.0) holds his face in a parking lot and claims that UPS “continues to screw [him] over.” He explains that he was swapping car parts with another seller.

“I got a text saying, ‘Hey, you insured that shipment, right?’ And my heart dropped to my feet,” Jones says in the clip. He continues that he paid $450 to ship it and told UPS it was a Lamborghini exhaust, assuming the $450 insured the parts.

Jones shows a picture of the box torn apart and badly damaged. He says that UPS also failed to send a document for which he had paid overnight shipping for four days.

“I don’t know how much the package was insured for,” Jones says. “I put probably 15 fragile stickers all over it. Now an exhaust needs to get replaced, and I think it’s either going to be on me or UPS.”

What happens if UPS damages your package?

According to UPS’s website, you can file a damage claim if you believe the carrier damaged your package for up to 60 days after delivery. They’ll ask you to submit the tracking information and pictures of the damaged package. Unless you pay a fee, insurance for packages is $100—regardless of the contents.

In the comments section, users suggest Jones may not have fully insured the exhaust.

“They aren’t gonna pay out insurance since they didn’t pack it for you :/,” one suggests.

“Unless you specifically said ‘insure for $12k please’ it was only insured for $1k,” another writes.

“That’s actually crazy though that you wouldn’t double check that it was truly insured when it’s a 12,000 exhausted and you’ve experienced past issues,” a third adds.

However, others point out that they didn’t pack the box securely.

“I wouldn’t blame UPS completely, I mean, look at the box and how it was packaged,” one says.

“That’s on the company. They didn’t package that per USPS standard shipping recommendations,” another writes.

UPS workers respond

In the comments, viewers who claim to work at UPS share what could have happened to the exhaust.

“As someone who works for UPS, we’re told not to be careful with the packages, that if they’re not packed properly it’s not our fault, but that sucks bro I’m sorry New England btw don’t blame me lol,” one writes.

“Former UPS employee they don’t care about fragile stickers they throw it either way if it’s light enough for them to throw,” another says.

“As someone who worked at UPS warehouse for 6 months i can assure you fragile stickers dont make a difference they want speed and they dont care about your TVs or fragile stickers,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jones via email and TikTok direct message. We also contacted the United Parcel Service (UPS) via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.