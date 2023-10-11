‘We are not taking any chances’: Woman shares PSA on unplugging air fryer

A woman is urging air fryer owners to unplug the machines when not using them in a recent viral video that has received over 759,000 views in less than 24 hours.

TikToker Kelsey Jones (@kelseylynnjones) was scared straight after seeing another video in which a woman’s house was completely destroyed in a fire caused by her air fryer, which was plugged in.

“I’ve been looking for this video for 10 minutes to stitch it or include screenshots or something to show you guys, but I literally can’t find it,” Jones said in the clip.

@kelseylynnjones i think this filter gives me crazy eyes but GO UNPLUG YOUR AIRFRYER PEOPLE ♬ original sound – kelsey lynn jones

She then walked over to her air fryer and pulled the plug, advising viewers to do the same. “GO UNPLUG YOUR AIRFRYER,” her caption reiterated.

A number of TikTok videos appearing to show house fires due to air fryers can be found on the site. In one that has been viewed over 608,300 times, user @leximeiwan showed pictures of the damage done to her kitchen back in February by an air fryer that wasn’t in use or even turned on at the time of the fire. In the video’s comments section, she revealed that they could no longer live on the rental property and that their belongings had been damaged, though both she and her partner were safe.

Another video showed a destroyed apartment that had just been moved into, according to creator @yvriid. She had been cooking chicken nuggets in her air fryer for her daughter when it suddenly started melting, eventually catching on fire.

Several viewers of Jones’ TikTok likened the situation to the house fire plot featured in Season 2, Episode 13 of the NBC drama series This Is Us, where a crock pot with bad wiring was left next to a dish towel.

Others were confused about how an air fryer might be responsible for an entire house burning down when appliances like refrigerators, microwaves, and washing and drying machines remain constantly plugged in.

“Most air fryers will start heating up if the basket is pushed in,” user @xjohannisx explained.

Luckily, most air fryer owners in Jones’ comments section have already adopted the practice. “I ALWAYSSS unplug my air fryer and toaster immediately after I’m done using it lol,” one confirmed.

“I always unplug but only bc electricity is not cheap lol,” another viewer revealed.

