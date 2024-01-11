‘I have so many questions’: Viewers divided after bride says United Airlines canceled the flight to her wedding

Even with the most careful planning and creation of contingencies, factors beyond anyone’s control can impact important events like weddings.

From simple things like weather and traffic causing delays to interpersonal issues, there are so many minor things that have to go right on the day of. One bride says that one major thing has put a crimp in her wedding plans: the flight carrying herself and the groom to the location of the wedding has been canceled.

Following an issue with the Boeing 737 Max 9 plane leading to the grounding of all such aircraft, many flights have been canceled or rescheduled as timing allows, putting a run in the plans of many.

In a video posted to TikTok by content creator Emma Degerstedt (@officialemmadegs), she says her United Airlines flight was canceled, causing her some frustration as she was trying to get to her wedding destination on time.

“So we are flying to our wedding tomorrow morning, and United just told us that our flight’s canceled,” she says in the video. “I was like, ‘Oh, you know what, here’s three flights that you can take instead.’ Great. Not ideal, we wouldn’t even be sitting next to each other on the flight at 6 am, which is also not an ideal time. But we’re like, you know, got to get there.”

However, there was no guarantee Degerstedt and her fiance could get on that flight either.

“Oh, it’s standby. No guarantee,” she says, disappointed. “When people told me that things are going to go wrong the week of your wedding, this was not—I thought like, the florist would forget and we wouldn’t have flowers at our wedding. Things I could manage. Not that we wouldn’t get there for our wedding.”

Several viewers made critical comments on the video about flying out to a wedding the day before being a bad idea. However, Degerstedt clarified in a follow-up that she planned to fly out on Wednesday for a Friday wedding, but delays pushed her flight back.

“Flying out the night before it’s Insane,” one commenter wrote. “And most of your guests probably won’t make it either then.”

“Flying to your wedding, the day before your wedding, in the winter is crazy,” another said. “Being shocked that your flight is canceled in the winter is even crazier.”

“Someone messed up by telling you to fly out the day before your wedding, especially in the middle of winter,” a further user claimed.

Others shared more helpful advice for making sure she got to her wedding, like leaning heavily into the fact that she was on her way to her wedding or finding alternate transportation.

“Girl! Stand in line with your wedding dress,” one commenter suggested. “Trust me. People will make sure you make it on standby. I travel a ton for business and would ABSOLUTELY give up my seat for you.”

“Girl I had a blizzard that just down the Vermont airport for the first time in 17 years so half our wedding guests (all from Cali) rented cars and drove through a blizzard from New York to make it,” another commented.

“Call them and explain the situation might not work but they could also put u on a higher priority list,” a further commenter wrote.